MachineGames hopes that Wolfenstein 3 will happen, studio says 'we have a story to tell'

MachineGames always envisioned the modern Wolfenstein games as a trilogy and really wants to work on a third game, but it's unclear if that will happen.

TL;DR: MachineGames aims to complete the Wolfenstein trilogy with a third game, continuing BJ Blazkowicz's story. Despite previous plans and Bethesda's confirmation, Microsoft's ownership and industry challenges have left the project uncertain. Meanwhile, a Wolfenstein TV series is in production for Amazon Prime.

MachineGames wants to make a third Wolfenstein game, and after the success of Indiana Jones, it could be in the works. But everything remains unclear now that Microsoft is ultimately calling the shots.

The modern Wolfenstein games were always supposed to be a trilogy, but the franchise spawned into a web of content that included two full games, standalone DLC, and even a co-op shooter with microtransactions. Now the devs at MachineGames want to finish BJ Blazkowicz's story and wrap up the trilogy with Wolfenstein 3.

In a recent NoClip documentary on the making of Wolfenstein, MachineGames studio head Jerk Gustafsson says that he "hopes" that his team isn't done with Wolfenstein yet, possibly indicating the third game has yet to be greenlit internally by Microsoft.

"We have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey for BJ...even during those first few weeks at id when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for that character [regarding] what will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one. I think that's important to say, because we're not done with Wolfenstein yet--at least I hope. We have a story to tell."

Back in 2018, Bethesda said that they were "absolutely" making Wolfenstein 3. So much has changed since then, including COVID and Microsoft outright buying Bethesda's parent company for $7.5 billion.

The global economy is being racked by tariffs, causing significant disruption in production via cost cutting. Teams have been significantly reduced, layoffs are rampant, and indie game projects and entire studios are shutting down because they can't secure funding.

For now, there's a live action Wolfenstein TV show in production for Amazon Prime, and perhaps MachineGames could have some sort of new video game project ready in time for the series.