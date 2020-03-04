Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Google moves ALL job interviews to Hangouts over coronavirus concerns

Google has canceled all in-person job interviews over coronavirus / COVID-19, moves to Hangouts

By Anthony Garreffa on Mar 4, 2020 at 08:02 pm CST - 2 mins, 1 sec reading time

Google has reportedly ended all in-person job interviews over coronavirus fears, with the everything giant moving its job interviews through Hangouts.

The company has told potential candidates that all interviews will be done through video calls "for the forseeable future", after it restricted employee travel after a Google employee at its Switzerland office was tested positive for COVID-19. This is a big move by a big company, and with no end in sight for coronavirus / COVID-19 and its spread across the globe, it is worrying.

The Verge reports it has seen an email from Google staff, which read: "In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect our candidates' and interviewers' health and wellbeing, we will be conducting all Google interviews globally virtually via Google Hangout (or BlueJeans for applicable countries) for the foreseeable future".

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

