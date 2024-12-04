All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple hit with lawsuit over ominous 'All-Seeing Eye' device monitoring employees

A current Apple employee has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company over its alleged spying practices on its employees via an 'All-Seeing Eye'.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A former Apple employee, Amar Bhakta, has sued the company for allegedly suppressing employee speech and invading privacy by surveilling employees through personal iCloud accounts. The lawsuit claims Apple's policies hinder job prospects and that employees are subject to extensive surveillance, even on personal devices, using tools like iCloud.

According to a new report from Semafor, the new lawsuit that was filed last Sunday in a California state court names the former Apple employee Amar Bhakta, who worked at Apple since 2020. According to Bhakta's suit, Apple used its internal policies to harm its employment prospects by preventing Apple employees from adequately describing their jobs, accomplishments while at Apple, and professional growth on job-search-based websites such as LinkedIn. Bhakta claims these policies surrounding job discussion have hindered his chances of future job prospects.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the Apple devices Apple employees are required to use "collect and use the valuable personal data" of employees during non-work periods. More specifically, the lawsuit states Apple employees have to agree to physical, video, and electronic surveillance by Apple and that Apple is within its rights to search any Apple or non-Apple device while an employee is on company premises. According to Bhakta's lawsuit, Apple employees are subject to "Apple's all-seeing eye" while both at work and at home.

The lawsuit states the company is able to do this through tools such as iCloud and that when Bhakta started working at the company, he was given the option between his personal iPhone and a company-issued iPhone. After selecting his personal iPhone, Apple installed an eSIM and VPN on Bhakta's device, and according to the lawsuit, he was forced to use his personal iCloud account to collaborate with colleagues.

NEWS SOURCES:semafor.com, macrumors.com

Junior Editor

