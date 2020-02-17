Final Fantasy 7 Remake install size requires colossal 100GB of space

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's retail version may require over 100GB of free space to install

An art cover for FF7 Remake was recently leaked in Korea, showing the game's astronomical install size.

Like most modern games released today, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is absolutely huge and could take up to 100GB of free PS4 hard drive space to install. A new Korean game cover suggests the Remake will claim at least 1/9th of a stock PS4 Pro's 1TB hard drive. Square Enix has confirmed the game ships on two Blu-ray discs which clock in at 50GB each. Remember, this is just the first chapter in the multi-volume series.

If the install size is accurate, here's how FF7 Remake stacks up against other gigantic game install sizes:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 175GB

Destiny 2 - 165GB

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 100GB+

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 100GB

Final Fantasy XIV - 80GB+

Final Fantasy XV - 50GB+

The Witcher 3 - 50GB

This contradicts the game's previous 73.7GB install size gleaned from FF7 Remake's datamined demo files.

Square Enix has yet to confirm or announce the game's storage requirements on any storefront.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is due out April 10, 2020 on PlayStation 4, and will come to other platforms a year later.