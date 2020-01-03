Final Fantasy 7 Remake install size takes up 73.7GB on PS4

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will require over 70GB of free space on PlayStation 4, leaked info suggests.

New details from the leaked Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo point to a rather sizable install size. Reports say it could take up to 73.7GB of space on the PlayStation 4, making it bigger than other games like Final Fantasy XV. Remember this is just the first chapter of the game and the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake will release in multiple volumes spread out across years.

Here's how FF7 Remake compares to some of the biggest PlayStation 4 games available today:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 175GB

Destiny 2 - 165GB

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 100GB+

Final Fantasy XIV - 80GB+

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - 73.7GB

Final Fantasy XV - 50GB+

The Witcher 3 - 50GB

Future games could be even bigger, especially since they'll be optimized for the PlayStation 5 and likely include native 4K textures and other assets to tap ray tracing, variable rate shading, and other on-console features.

The file size info was gleaned from the unreleased Final Fantasy 7 Remake gameplay demo, which was accidentally leaked out into the wild. Skilled data sleuths instantly tore apart and datamined the demo unearth story spoilers and new details.

Square Enix has yet to comment on the leaks nor has it confirmed the demo is actually coming out, but we should get an official announcement sometime soon. Hopefully the demo will actually roll out in the next few weeks to help mitigate the leaks and spoilers.

The first chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is due out March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4. The game will come to other platforms a year later in March 2021, possibly including PC.