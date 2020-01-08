Ex-Xbox VP won't buy next-gen Xbox, will play exclusives on PC instead

Microsoft talks former Xbox exec Mike Ybarra out of buying the next-gen Xbox SX

Ex-Xbox VP Mike Ybarra won't be buying an Xbox Series X console. The reason? He can play all Xbox exclusives on PC.

Mike Ybarra's recent Twitter comment is brief but speaks volumes about Microsoft's service- and software-first gaming business. Ybarra says he'll buy a PlayStation 5 because he's already a PC gamer, hinting it'd be redundant to own both a gaming PC and Xbox console. Honestly it's pretty true. All first-party Xbox exclusives are coming to Windows 10 PCs day-and-date of release, and that goes with Game Pass too.

This isn't a new development though. As far back as 2016, I said Microsoft's cross-platform synergy basically talks a portion of consumers out of buying Xbox hardware--namely existing PC gamers. This is a point of strength for Microsoft simply because it no longer cares that much about Xbox console sales. It's no longer trying to win over PC gamers by fighting with them, and joining the two platforms and making Xbox into a service rather than a console has been tremendously beneficial.

The real money is in services and games, both of which can be monetized and sold in unique ways, whether it be one-off purchases or recurring subscriptions (and in the case of Xbox Game Pass, both occur).

Instead of trying to sell you a box, Microsoft wants to sell you access. That's what services represent, access that you don't actually own but lease for a monthly fee. The console hardware is basically a gateway to this access for existing console users who are thoroughly sticky in the Xbox ecosystem, and the main generation forward is mostly catered to them, not PC gamers.

If you want to play Xbox games on PC you still have to pay for access. Whether that's a full game sale on the Windows 10 Store, Steam, or Game Pass, you're paying something. And that's what Microsoft wants.

Long story short: Gamers avoiding the Xbox SX won't hurt Microsoft because it's already moved on from the traditional console game.

Its business model has evolved past hardware and no longer depends on Xbox console sales to thrive. Sure it helps, and every console sale is a gateway to the ecosystem, but there's many different points of access to the ecosystem with Project xCloud mobile game streaming and Windows 10 PC gaming.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

