All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox first-party game exclusives are no more, says industry insider

Microsoft's decision to bring first-party Xbox games to PlayStation is apparently a done deal, with timed-exclusives being how long it takes to port.

Xbox first-party game exclusives are no more, says industry insider
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Obsidian Entertainment is releasing two significant RPGs, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, in 2025 - with the latter coming to PS5. Xbox's strategy now includes more multiplatform releases with fewer exclusives, and new reports indicate all Xbox Game Studios titles may launch on PlayStation, a decision driven by market dynamics.

Xbox first-party studio Obsidian Entertainment has two big single-player first-person RPGs coming in 2025: the fantasy-themed Avowed and the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel The Outer Worlds 2. Over the weekend, we got a new trailer for The Outer Worlds 2, showcasing some impressive visuals and action while confirming that the game will simultaneously debut on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Xbox first-party game exclusives are no more, says industry insider 2
2

There has been much confusion surrounding Microsoft's strategy for releasing games under its first-party Xbox Game Studios banner, which now includes games from Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda. While titles like Starfield were exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC, others were not. Microsoft's gaming chief, Phil Spencer, recently said there were no "red lines" when it comes to bringing Xbox games to PlayStation.

This was in direct response to the new Halo teaser we recently got, where he was asked if the next Halo game would also launch on PlayStation. According to industry insider Jez Corden, the days of Xbox Game Studios exclusives for Xbox consoles and PC are effectively over.

"Xbox won't have exclusives going forward," Jez Corden wrote on X. "Everything is timed exclusive at most." There might be a few outliers, but it seems that one of the reasons for the current confusion comes down to Xbox teams being staffed and ready to release simultaneously across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation platforms. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is only available on Xbox Series X|S and PC but is coming to PS5 in early 2025. With PlayStation 5 reportedly outselling Xbox by a factor of 3 to 1, it makes sense that Xbox would be looking at increasing its revenue by bringing more games to more platforms.

That said, it's still a little confusing. DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to PS5 in 2025, while Avowed and South of Midnight are currently not. "If some games are exclusive, it's going to be incidental at best," Jez Corden adds. "The "case by case" argument is, by and large, going to be multiplatform, timed, and with maybe a few (very few) outliers."

Naturally, time will tell if this is true - and most significant releases get a PS5 port. It's also worth pointing out that depending on your perspective, this isn't bad news, as Xbox Game Pass still offers all Xbox Game Studios titles as part of its subscription tiers. And if that means Xbox Series X owners with Game Pass get Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and The Outer Worlds 2 in 2025 - that represents better value than shelling out upwards of $70 for each of these games on PS5.

Photo of the Microsoft Xbox Series X Console
Best Deals: Microsoft Xbox Series X Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2024 at 7:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles