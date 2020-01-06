Lian Li unveils the PC011D Mini, shrinking the award winning PCO11D

CES 2020 - Liajn li and their PCO11 Dynamic has been an enthusiast staple for a couple of years now. The PCO11 Dynamic dare I say has become a benchmark for other manufacturers as far as what users want in a current liquid cooling chassis.

Here we see the PCO11 Dynamic Mini with the backplane for ITX and mATX in place, and this allows for maximum watercooling fitment when using an ITX board - fitting up to 3x 280mm based radiators. Moving to an mATX board and the fitment adjusts to a 280mm and a 240mm or dual 240mm radiators.

Moving to an ATX board and we see the rear now hosts 7x PCIe expansion slots, and now there is far less room in the roof. The fitment for liquid cooling also decreases slightly to fitting only two 240mm radiators as the larger motherboard and components now take up the previously available space.

You may have thought that the features were over. Still, one other thing we spied with the PCO11D Mini is the fact that the front of the chassis appears to have a front-mounted screen (Not sure if OLED or what tech is in place at the time of writing). But as you can see, they displayed both the Lian Li Logo or the current temperature, which is an exciting addition to the chassis, especially if it can be customized via software.

Is the PCO11D a chassis you love? And are you excited to see how the Mini version performs? Drop a comment below, and maybe we will have a review for it soon!