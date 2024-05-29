Lian Li's new stylish and compact A3-mATX PC case was created in collaboration with DAN Cases

The new Lian Li A3-mATX is a compact and stylish case that supports even the chunkiest modern GPU, and it features mesh panels on each side for max airflow.

Lian Li has unveiled its latest PC chassis, an M-ATX collaboration with Daniel Hansen from DAN Cases - the new A3-mATX. Available in black and white, it has mesh panels on the top and both sides for small form factor builds and a minimal and stylish look that befits its European collaboration.

Although compact, Lian Li notes that the A3-mATX supports 4.5-slot GPUs up to 415mm in length, so yes, you could put a GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 SUPER in this thing. The A3-mATX also supports AIO coolers with radiator sizes of up to 360mm, with the case also supporting up to 10 x 120mm fans.

The Lian Li A3-mATX case's full dimensions are 443 x 194 x 321.5mm, with room for additional storage and an ATX-sized PSU (with support for SFX and SFX-L) - compact but spacious enough for modern PC components. It's available now with an MSRP of $69.99 over at Newegg (Black version here, White version here).

There are optional accessories for the case, with Lian Li offering a tempered glass left-side panel for an additional $12.99, plus a vertical GPU mounting kit for $49.99. The latter is an excellent option as it allows the standard mesh side panel to act as the direct air intake for the graphics card.

Here are the full specs for the Lian Li A3-mATX. For more information, visit the official product page.