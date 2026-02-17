NZXT's H2 Flow Mini-ITX Case and C850 SFX PSU are all about compact SFF PC gaming

NZXT's new H2 Flow Mini-ITX Case and C850 SFX Power Supply are available now, bringing style and performance to the world of compact PC gaming.

TL;DR: NZXT launches the H2 Flow Mini-ITX case, a compact 20.7L vertical design optimized for small-form-factor gaming PCs with support for liquid cooling, RTX 5080 GPUs, and enhanced airflow. Paired with the efficient, fully modular C850 SFX power supply, both offer premium features and easy installation for $149.99 and $199.99.

NZXT is introducing its latest Mini-ITX case, the H2 Flow Mini-ITX, for compact small-form-factor (SFF) systems. A compact, vertical case with a 20.7-liter volume, the H2 Flow minimizes desk space (it's also tailor-made for a living room PC gaming setup) without sacrificing performance, as it still supports liquid cooling for the CPU and modern GeForce RTX and Radeon RX graphics cards.

The fine-mesh panels, which maximize airflow and filter dust, are also removable for easy component installation. The toolless design is all about making installation as easy as possible, even though the SFF form factor is inherently space-limited. On that note, the H2 Flow will have no issue supporting the installation of AIO liquid coolers with radiators up to 280mm long, as well as GPUs up to 331mm long, which is enough to install an SFF-Ready GeForce RTX 5080.

With the vertical orientation, the H2 Flow includes a pre-installed premium PCIe 5.0 riser cable, ensuring airflow around the GPU remains unobstructed. The H2 Flow also features built-in cable routing with straps to ensure a clean look and includes two pre-installed quiet NZXT F120Q fans to exhaust heat through the top.

Alongside the H2 Flow Mini-ITX Case, NZXT is launching its latest compact power supply, the C850 SFX. ATX 3.1 certified for the latest hardware, with 80 PLUS Gold and Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certifications, the fully modular design also includes dual 600W 12V-2x6 connectors.

NZXT confirms that the PSU features a full suite of safety protections, including overcurrent, overvoltage, and overheating protection (it also sports a 92mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with Zero RPM mode), 100% Japanese capacitors rated at 105 degrees Celsius, and a 10-year warranty. Both the H2 Flow Mini-ITX Case and C850 SFX Power Supply are available now for $149.99 USD and $199.99 USD, respectively.