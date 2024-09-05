Lian Li's stylish and compact DAN Case A3 Series is now available with wood paneling

Lian Li has introduced a Wooden Edition to its DAN Case A3 Series, with the compact and stylish chassis adding wood panels to the front.

A few months ago, Lian Li introduced a new compact and stylish PC case, the A3-mATX, with a design created in collaboration with Daniel Hansen from DAN Cases. Although the compact case is designed for Micro-ATX and Mini-ATX motherboards, it also supports 4.5-slot GPUs up to 415mm in length - which means you could install a GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card.

Lian Li has announced a new variant that replaces the front plastic panel with wooden slats over the fine mesh. The Wooden Edition looks fantastic and is reminiscent of some of Fractal Design's minimalist cases, like the popular North. We're starting to see more wood paneling on PC cases, and it's not hard to see why - it adds a nice contrast to the tempered glass with the RGB lighting aesthetic that has become the norm.

Outside of the new look, the Wooden Edition A3-mATX design remains the same, with support for ATX/SFX/SFX-L and the new LIAN LI Edge PSU (which earned an award at Computex 2024) and coolers with up to a 360mm radiator size. There's also room for an impressive 10 x 120mm fans.

However, the switch to wood panels has increased the price compared to Black and White editions, from $69.99 to $84.99 USD. It's available at retailers like Newegg. For more information, check out the official product page or the full specs below.

