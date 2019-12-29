Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,094 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

ADATA to show off 27-inch XPG gaming monitor at CES 2020

ADATA intros its new XPG Photon 27-inch gaming monitor

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 32 mins ago

ADATA is about to step into a few different markets in the PC business at CES 2020, with a new 15.6-inch gaming laptop, full gaming PCs, and a new 27-inch gaming monitor.

adata-show-27-inch-xpg-gaming-monitor-ces-2020_01

The new ADATA XPG Photon gaming monitor uses a 27-inch IPS panel with Vivid Color Eye-Safe Display technology from PixelDisplay Inc -- the first-ever in a gaming monitor. ADATA says that this new technology will reduce eye strain for those late-night gaming sessions.

This technology eliminates blue light but does so without washing out all of the colors, using film, or using blue-blocking glasses. ADATA will provide the ability for XPG Photon gaming monitor owns to switch between the wide-color gamut during the day, and then switch over during the night.

Buy at Amazon

XPG DDR4 D60G RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3600MHz (AX4U360038G18A-DT60)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.99
$99.99$99.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2019 at 5:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.