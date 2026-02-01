Philips intros ENVIA 27M25500XD: claims the world's first 1000Hz gaming monitor spot

Philips unveils its new ENVIA 27M2N5500XD: the world's first 1000Hz dual-mode gaming monitor, ready for 1440p @ 540Hz or 720p @ 1000Hz.

TL;DR: Philips introduces the ENVIA 27M2N5500XD, the world's first dual-mode 1000Hz gaming monitor featuring a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with 1440p @ 540Hz or 720p @ 1000Hz. It offers ultra-low latency, AI-powered motion clarity, HDR400, wide color gamut, and advanced eye-care technologies for competitive FPS gaming.

Philips has just unleashed what they're calling the world's first dual-mode 1000Hz gaming monitor with its new ENVIA 27M2N5500XD. Check it out:

The new Philips ENVIA 27M2N5500XD gaming monitor features a 27-inch Fast IPS panel that is capable of 1440p @ 540Hz or 720p @ 1000Hz. Philips explains in its press release: "As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1,000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear".

We also have a 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 2000:1 contrast ratio, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space (96% of DCI-P3 and 107% of Adobe RGB), with a peak brightness of 500 nits and DisplayHDR 400 certification. On the back, Philips includes 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Philips ENVIA 27M2N5500XD features:

Revolutionary Dual-Mode, Uncompromised Power : As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear. Switch effortlessly between HD@1000Hz (ultra-smooth competitive mode) and QHD@540Hz (Overclocked, 2K high-res balance) via the quick access shortcut - no trade-offs between speed and visual detail.

: As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear. Switch effortlessly between HD@1000Hz (ultra-smooth competitive mode) and QHD@540Hz (Overclocked, 2K high-res balance) via the quick access shortcut - no trade-offs between speed and visual detail. Blazing Speed, Stunning Clarity : Equipped with a world leading fast IPS panel, ultimate high contrast ratio 2000:1 and 0.3ms smart MBR response time, this monitor delivers sharp, lag-free visuals. Enhanced by AI-Powered technology, it suppresses motion trailing, ensuring every skill activation and quick movement stays crisp. The "Three Highs" advantage (high resolution + high refresh + high image quality) caters perfectly to FPS enthusiasts.

: Equipped with a world leading fast IPS panel, ultimate high contrast ratio 2000:1 and 0.3ms smart MBR response time, this monitor delivers sharp, lag-free visuals. Enhanced by AI-Powered technology, it suppresses motion trailing, ensuring every skill activation and quick movement stays crisp. The "Three Highs" advantage (high resolution + high refresh + high image quality) caters perfectly to FPS enthusiasts. Top-Tier Connectivity, Color Precision: Unleash full performance with a DP2.1 interface (80Gbps lossless transmission) and HDMI2.1 (48Gbps), supporting seamless connections to consoles and PCs. Covering 100% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3, and 94% Adobe RGB, plus 1.07 billion colors and Delta E < 1, it renders game scenes vividly. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (500nit peak brightness) boosts contrast and depth for immersive gameplay.

AI-Powered, Eye-Friendly

The flagship 27M2N5500XD integrates "AI + Health" features: