LG's 2026 TV lineup includes a massive 115-inch model

TVs have been getting bigger and bigger, a trend that has held true for decades. In 2026, a 65-inch widescreen TV is considered the 'big screen' standard in several markets, but stroll through any home entertainment section in a big-box electronics store today, and a 65-inch TV will look relatively small or even unimpressive compared to the increasingly prevalent 75-inch and larger models.

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Which begs the question, at what point do panels become so large that big-screen TVs are no longer practical or even feasible to install in a modern household or apartment? As in, you've got no choice but to design, build, and furnish a room around the idea of a massive TV.

Well, according to LG's 2026 QNED evo Mini LED TV Lineup, we might have the answer. In addition to the more standard sizes, LG is launching a pair of "ultra-large" models: 115-inch and 100-inch. Yes, a 115-inch TV is massive and would fill up an entire wall in most living rooms, and even though it's probably "too big" for a lot of living room spaces, it's hard not to be impressed by the fact that we've now reached a point where an impressive and readily available 115-inch TV is a reality.

LG's 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup is designed for entertainment, movies, sports, and even gaming. With native VRR support (via AMD FreeSync Premium) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) up to 165Hz with a special 330Hz Motion Booster mode, you can connect a PS5 or gaming PC for some truly big screen gaming, or fire up the LG Gaming Portal to access cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW.

115 inches is huge, so these new QNED evo Mini LED TVs include LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 3 to power a wide range of technologies. This includes Precision Dimming Ultra, for controlling thousands of local dimming zones to enhance fine detail and dark scenes, as well as AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, and AI Sound Pro.

"The 115‑inch QNED TV reflects our commitment to creating shared, immersive viewing experiences," said Park Hyoung‑sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "With enhanced Mini LED technology, we are giving sports fans and gamers even more reason to embrace ultra‑large screens."