Samsung unveils gigantic 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026: near IMAX feels, but at home

Samsung unveils a new monster 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) which is the largest Micro RGB display on the planet at CES 2026, alongside a bunch of new TVs.

TL;DR: Samsung's 2026 flagship 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) delivers unparalleled picture quality with advanced AI enhancements, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, and Glare Free technology. Supporting HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio, it offers immersive visuals and sound, plus smart AI features for an exceptional viewing experience.

Samsung has just unveiled its 2026 family of Micro RGB, QLED, and OLED TVs, with a new gigantic flagship 130-inch Micro RGB TV. Check it out:

The new Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) is the largest Micro RGB display ever released, features a Timeless Frame, and a handful of internal hardware innovations including Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro.

Samsung says that the new AI features will enhance dull tones and refine contrast, providing more vivid color and increased realistic detail for an even more immersive viewing experience. The huge 130-inch Micro RGB TV also includes Samsung's proprietary Glare Free technology, which minimizes reflections, further preserving clear color and contrast in a bunch of different lighting conditions for another leap in viewing experience.

The new Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV also supports HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio to provide an enhanced picture and sound quality, as well as Samsung's enhanced Vision AI Companion, enabling conversational search, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features and apps such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further. We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation".