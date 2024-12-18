LG announces its new 2025 QNED evo TV family: transmits high-end 4K 144Hz goodness wirelessly

TL;DR: LG's 2025 QNED evo lineup introduces proprietary wide color gamut technology, True Wireless 4K viewing, and AI-enhanced picture and sound processing. It features Dynamic QNED Color Solution for realistic colors, a Zero Connect Box for wireless 4K 144Hz transmission, and is certified for Color Volume by Intertek. LG's 2025 QNED evo lineup introduces proprietary wide color gamut technology, True Wireless 4K viewing, and AI-enhanced picture and sound processing. It features Dynamic QNED Color Solution for realistic colors, a Zero Connect Box for wireless 4K 144Hz transmission, and is certified for Color Volume by Intertek.

LG has just announced its renewed 2025 QNED evo lineup, which fe ature new proprietary wide color gamut technology, a true wireless viewing experience that transmits 4K 144Hz signals without picture quality loss or delay, AI-enhanced picture and sound processing, and an "ultra-personalized AI-based customer experience" with webOS 25.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new LG 2025 QNED evo TV family has improved color gamut over previous models, with LG using its new proprietary wide color gamut technology -- Dynamic QNED Color Solution -- which replaces quantum dots. LG says that this unique technology enables light from the backlight to be expressed in "pure colors that are as realistic as they appear to the eye in general life". Impressive.

The impressive thing for me from LG's new QNED evo (QNED9M) is that it features True Wireless 4K technology, something that was previously exclusive to the top-tier OLED evo (M-series) from last year, is now available on the QNED evo lineup. This means that you can enjoy 4K content wirelessly, without compromising on picture quality or experiencing delays, with LG saying this lets you move "beyond the limitations of traditional wired connections".

LG's new 2025 QNED evo lineup and its new wireless solution utilizes a separate Zero Connect Box that transmits high-definition video at up to 4K resolution, and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. LG says that its new QNED evo is designed to minimize screen disconnection and deliver natural images even in a wireless setup. The TV itself only requires a power cord to run, so it provides more room on your entertainment unit for your console and set-top boxes (STBs), as well as earning the AMD FreeSync Premium certification, adds LG.

Hyoung-sei Park, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said: "Our renewed 2025 LG QNED evo lineup inherits OLED's differentiated picture quality along with a true wireless viewing experience and ultra-personalized solutions to deliver an outstanding super-large viewing experience that no other LCD TV can offer".

LG says that with the application of Dynamic QNED Color Solution its new 2025 QNED evo lineup is 100% certified by global testing and certification organization Intertek for Color Volume, measuring a screen's ability to display the rich colors of original images without distortion.

It wouldn't be a new LG TV without AI, right? LG says that it has pushed the picture and sound quality inside of its new QNED evo lineup to another level by offering more powerful editions of its in-house AI processors. The new 2025 QNED evo models feature LG's in-house a8 AI processor, offering nearly 70% more AI performance compared to the previous year.

The AI features include more advanced upscaling, analyzing the filmmaker's intent to adjust picture noise and presenting faces, objects, text and backgrounds more naturally. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro breaks down each scene to fine-tune HDR effects and brightness for each zone. Moreover, AI converts 2-channel sound sources to virtual 9.1.2 channel sound for a richer audio experience. It also distinguishes voices from background sounds and makes them clearer, while audio sounds natural as if it were coming from the center of the TV screen.

Not only that, but the new AI Magic Remote, included with the 2025 QNED evo, features a new AI button for easy analysis of viewing preferences and recommendations on what to watch and which apps to use. Personalization is further enhanced by Voice ID, Generative AI Gallery3 and customized TV picture and sound quality modes. A short press on the AI button guides users to relevant keywords and TV features, while a long press enables personalized searches based on a large language model (LLM4).

For example, if a user is planning a trip to France, they can ask their remote, "Recommend movies to watch on my trip to Paris." The AI will understand the context and suggest movies set in the French capital, including specific genre recommendations based on the user's viewing preferences.