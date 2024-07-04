LG's new OLED evo M4 is the first TV to wirelessly transmit video and audio at 4K 144Hz

Wireless OLED TVs are here, starting with LG's new OLED evo M4 - which comes with a Zero Connect Box for wireless video and audio at 4K 144Hz.

LG has begun the global rollout of the new LG OLED evo M4 TV, which comes with a Zero Connect Box that provides wireless connectivity between it and the TV. Available in 65, 77, 83, and a massive 97 inches, LG is describing the new OLED evo M4 as the "first-ever TV with the ability to display wirelessly transmitted video and audio at 4K 144Hz."

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sporting the company's latest α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor, which features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and the low latency self-lite pixel technology of OLED panel technology, LG is calling this new flagship the "ultimate gaming TV." With support for 4K 144Hz, delivered wirelessly from the Zero Connect Box, we agree - especially if you connected an RTX 4090-powered rig to a 77 or 83-inch variant. The 97-inch model tops out at 4K 120 Hz for some reason.

The Zero Connect Box is a great idea that we hope will filter down to the broader LG OELD lineup in the coming years.

3

"The Zero Connect Box sends signals to the TV's self-lit OLED screen without any direct wire connections, as there are no cables between the two devices to disconnect and reconnect," the press release writes.

It reduces clutter and allows the LG OLED TV to be mounted on a wall, with the power cable being the only wire connected. As most devices like consoles and PCs sit close to each other when connected to a TV, connecting wires to a single Zero Connect Box and keeping cable clutter hidden would make for a better-looking setup - plus one that is easier to manage.

The Zero Connect Box's design is a little bulkier than expected, but it looks similar to a console or home theater amp, so it blends in well.