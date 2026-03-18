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Exascend's 16TB SSD is now on sale - but it'll set you back a mind-boggling $16,000

This is an enterprise-level drive aimed at workstations and server usage, where speed isn't the focus, but reliability and capacity.

Exascend's 16TB SSD is now on sale - but it'll set you back a mind-boggling $16,000
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TL;DR: The Exascend PE4 M.2 SSD offers 16TB storage and is on sale at Amazon now. It's an enterprise drive, so it only offers read speeds of up to 3,270MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,980MB/s, but it boasts a 2,000,000-hour MTBF and a power consumption of under 7.2W.

Want a 16TB SSD? If you do, then you'll be paying a lot of money for it, as while this capacity drive is now on sale in the US, the price tag runs to almost $16,000.

FanlessTech flagged up on X (via VideoCardz) that the Exascend Enterprise-Grade PE4 M.2 SSD is now available to buy at Amazon for the not inconsiderable sum of $15,935 at the time of writing. (Note that the image is wrong - the drive being sold is actually an M.2 model).

As the name makes clear, this is an enterprise drive and one that isn't being sold on the merits of its speed, but rather that 16TB capacity.

You'll get read speeds of up to 3,270MB/s and write speeds of up to 2980MB/s, but more importantly a 2,000,000-hour MTBF (mean time between failures) and efficient operation (power consumption is under 7.2W).

As noted, this is designed for operation in servers or workstations, and it isn't a consumer drive. If you need a lot of storage space in your workstation laptop, this is obviously going to be a good choice - if you can afford it.

The huge price tag is to be expected, though, especially given that the price of higher-end SSDs has been on a steep upward trajectory this year. (No, it's not as bad as that seen with RAM, but pricier SSDs have definitely been hit the hardest aside from system memory).

However, given the kind of PC you can buy for north of 15 grand, it's still quite mind-boggling to think that all you're getting is a solid-state drive for this outlay.

Best Deals: Exascend PE4 M.2 SSD
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$15935 USD
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$15935 USD
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$15935 USD
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$15935 USD
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* Prices last scanned 3/20/2026 at 12:13 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:x.com, videocardz.com, and amazon.com

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Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X paired with the MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon, TEAM's Vulcan Z T-Force 16GB DDR4 3000MHz, and ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 2060 Super. It runs WD's Black SN750 1TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Alpenfohn's Matterhorn, housed in Phanteks's Eclipse P400 Air, and powered by Super's Flower Leadex III 650W.

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