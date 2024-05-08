Western Digital's new SanDisk Desk Drive offers up to 8TB of external orb-shaped storage

Western Digital's new SanDisk Desk Drive offers up to 8TB of compact external NVMe SSD storage, and there's a 16TB model on the way.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

Western Digital has introduced the new SanDisk Desk Drive, a portable and sleek external storage and SSD solution for creators and those who don't want to worry about running out of space. The SanDisk Desk Drive is available in 4TB and 8TB capacities, starting from $379.99 USD. The internal SSD is formatted for exFAT, and it has a USB-C interface compatible with Windows and Mac devices.

The new SanDisk Desk Drive, image credit: Western Digital.
Open Gallery 4

The new SanDisk Desk Drive, image credit: Western Digital.

With NVMe storage, the SanDisk Desk Drive achieves read speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, enough to house and readily access an extensive library of videos, photos, music files, and games. Western Digital says the drive is perfect for content creators and digital creators who work with large media libraries, giving them a high-capacity, fast, and flexible solution.

It can even handle 8K content. And for PC gamers, with an average install size of 36GB, the 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive can house around 200 games.

Western Digital's new SanDisk Desk Drive offers up to 8TB of external orb-shaped storage 03
Open Gallery 4

"As digital content creation continues to soar, there is an increasing need for high-performing and high-capacity storage solutions to help manage and preserve it," Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. "Expanding our SSD portfolio is the first step in offering creators backup solutions that deliver the speed and flexibility they need to unlock their creativity."

The SanDisk Desk Drive is also designed as a quick and easy backup and archive solution for Apple and PC customers. The 8TB version of the SanDisk Desk Drive is impressive as a compact external storage solution; however, it carries a much higher price tag of $699.99 USD. Even so, Western Digital says that it's already planning on doubling that capacity with a 16TB SanDisk Desk Drive (still using a single SSD) on track for 2025.

Buy at Amazon

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.00
$139.00$139.99$156.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/8/2024 at 9:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:westerndigital.com, westerndigital.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags