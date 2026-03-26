Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD arrives out of nowhere in new 8TB capacity - but the price tag is predictably wallet-worrying

If you want a big SSD, there's a new SATA option in town on sale via European retailers - although Samsung hasn't yet officially announced this drive.

TL;DR: Samsung has quietly released an 8TB version of its 870 Evo SATA SSD in Europe, priced around €1,370 ($1,600). This 2.5-inch drive offers up to 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write speeds, a 1.5 million-hour MTBF, and a five-year warranty.

Samsung has a new 8TB model of its 870 Evo SATA SSD, although it's been stealthily launched with no formal announcement.

2 The new 8TB spin on the Samsung 870 Evo (Image Credit: Samsung)

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Tom's Hardware noticed that ComputerBase spotted the release of the 8TB version of the Samsung 870 Evo in Europe, and this drive is now actually on sale at some retailers (with the model number MZ-77E8T0B/EU).

This 8TB model wasn't mentioned on the Samsung web page for the 870 Evo when the German tech site wrote about its findings, although it has now just been added. So, this is now official, even though Samsung hasn't declared it as such - and it looks like retailers jumped the gun in terms of offering the drive for sale early.

At any rate, with the price of storage having increased dramatically since the start of the year, as you've no doubt guessed, an 8TB SSD is not going to come cheap.

It'll set you back €1,370 - which is around $1,600 - and considerably more than double the asking price of the 4TB spin on this model, which is currently pitched at about €630 over in Europe.

The sad truth is that by the end of the year, that price will probably look quite reasonable.

The Samsung 870 Evo 8TB is a SATA drive (2.5-inch) as noted, and offers read speeds of up to 560MB/s and write speeds of up to 530MB/s. It's rated for a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 1,500,000 hours, with a five-year warranty, so that's a big selling point - and the capacity, of course, which has now been expanded.