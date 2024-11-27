TeamGroup's new external SSD, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32, offers up to 16TB of storage

TeamGroup's new T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD is an absolute monster regarding storage capacity, with up to 16TB on offer. This is a consumer-facing product for creators and enthusiasts looking for the sort of external SSD with which they don't have to worry about data management - unless they decide to install their entire Steam library.
Available in 8TB and 16TB configurations, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 features a USB 3.2 Type-C interface compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices that delivers up to 1,800 MB/s transfer speeds. For creators, 16TB is equal to 672 minutes of raw 120FPS 4K video files.
The sturdy little unit's outer shell is crafted from aluminum. The company's patented graphene heat dissipation pad for silent operation cools the internal SSD. And it comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.
There's no word on pricing, but the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD will be available for purchase in Q4 2024. Here's a look at the specs.
|Item
|Details
|Model
|T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desk External SSD
|Interface
|USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type-C
|Capacity
|8TB, 16TB
|Performance
|16 TB: Readup to 1,800 MB/s; Write up to 1,800 MB/s, 8 TB: Readup to 1,700 MB/s; Write up to 1,700 MB/s
|Weight
|261 grams
|Dimensions
|110 mm (L) x 65 mm (W) x 26 mm (H)
|Operating Temperature
|5 - 55 Degrees Celcius
|Storage Temperature
|-20 - 50 Degrees Celcius
|Voltage
|DC +12V / 2A
|Accessories
|USB Type-C to C Cable (1 meter), Power supply cable (1.5 meters long), International plug adapters (TW/US/JP/EU/UK/AU)
|Operating System
|Windows 7 or later, Mac OS 10.5 or later, Linux 2.6 or later
|Warranty
|3-year warranty
