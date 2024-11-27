TeamGroup's new external SSD, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32, offers up to 16TB of storage

Looking for some extra storage? Well, the new T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD offers up to 16TB which should be enough to cover your needs.

TL;DR: TeamGroup's T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD offers up to 16TB storage with USB 3.2 Type-C interface, delivering up to 1,800 MB/s transfer speeds. It features an aluminum shell, graphene heat dissipation, and a 3-year warranty. Available in Q4 2024, pricing is yet to be announced.

TeamGroup's new T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD is an absolute monster regarding storage capacity, with up to 16TB on offer. This is a consumer-facing product for creators and enthusiasts looking for the sort of external SSD with which they don't have to worry about data management - unless they decide to install their entire Steam library.

Available in 8TB and 16TB configurations, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 features a USB 3.2 Type-C interface compatible with USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices that delivers up to 1,800 MB/s transfer speeds. For creators, 16TB is equal to 672 minutes of raw 120FPS 4K video files.

The sturdy little unit's outer shell is crafted from aluminum. The company's patented graphene heat dissipation pad for silent operation cools the internal SSD. And it comes with a 3-year warranty for peace of mind.

There's no word on pricing, but the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 Desktop External SSD will be available for purchase in Q4 2024. Here's a look at the specs.