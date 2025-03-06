Apple intros M3 Ultra chip: dual M3 Max with UltraFusion tech, monster-level Apple Silicon

Apple launches its new M3 Ultra processor: up to 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, 512GB unified RAM: essentially 2 x M3 Max SoCs together, acting as one.

TL;DR: Apple introduced the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra processor, combining two M3 Max chips for enhanced performance. The M3 Ultra features 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and supports up to 512GB of RAM and 16TB SSD. It includes Thunderbolt 5 for fast data transfer, priced at $14,099 fully equipped. Apple introduced the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra processor, combining two M3 Max chips for enhanced performance. The M3 Ultra features 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, and supports up to 512GB of RAM and 16TB SSD. It includes Thunderbolt 5 for fast data transfer, priced at $14,099 fully equipped.

Apple launched a flurry of new products this week, with its new Mac Studio powered by its new M3 Ultra processor, and boy, what a chip it is.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Apple M3 Ultra processor combines 2 x M3 Max chips together, where they act as one: doubling the CPU core count, GPU core count, and performance through the roof, rivaling its new M4 processor. Apple's new M3 Max processor features up to 32 cores of CPU (24 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores) which is the highest number of CPU cores on a Mac to date (inside of the new Mac Studio powered by M3 Max).

Not only that, but the M3 Ultra chip has up to 80 GPU cores ensuring top-tier Mac gaming performance, and the most amount of GPU cores on Apple Silicon, ever. 96GB of unified RAM is the norm on the Apple M3 Max chip, but you can configure (for much more money) up to 512GB of unified RAM (!!!) while SSD storage can be ballooned up to 16TB inside of the new Mac Studio.

Apple's new M3 Ultra processor is basically two M3 Max chips fused together with Apple's in-house "UltraFusion" technology, which Apple explains: "Apple's custom-built UltraFusion packaging technology uses an embedded silicon interposer that connects two M3 Max dies across more than 10,000 signals, providing over 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth, and making M3 Ultra appear as a single chip to software".

The new M3 Ultra chip also supports Thunderbolt 5 for up to 120Gbps of data transfer speeds to the new Mac Studio, which is perfect for content creators. 32 CPU cores, 80 GPU cores, support for up to 512GB of unified RAM and 16TB SSD, Thunderbolt 5... Apple's new M3 Max-powered Mac Studio is quite the beast, and will set you back a heavy $14099 fully-specced.