NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 turned into $1000 luxury purse, H100 luxury purse costs an insane $65,536

GPU Purse is selling a GeForce GT 730 graphics card modded into a luxury purse that is being sold for $1000... I don't know why, but it exists.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 turned into $1000 luxury purse, H100 luxury purse costs an insane $65,536
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

I don't know why this exists, but it does: a desktop NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 graphics card, turned into a luxury purse worth $1000, and we're totally not joking. Check it out:

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 turned into $1000 luxury purse, H100 luxury purse costs an insane $65,536 502
3

The new GPU Purse features an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 graphics card from 2018, based on the GK208 GPU with 2GB of VRAM, it's a 1.5-slot card, with no external PCIe power connectors. As for the purse, the GT 730 is inside of a beautiful translucent handbag that would be perfect for those high-end girl gamers.

Between the two sides of the purse, we have the GPU on one side and a small GIGABYTE fan on the other side, meaning you can put things inside of the purse between those two sides of the GT 730. I don't see men using this, but women that want to put their phone, makeup, lipstick, keys, and more into the GPU Purse would look great while doing it.

NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 turned into $1000 luxury purse, H100 luxury purse costs an insane $65,536 503
3

If you've got a pile of money burning a hole in your pocket, GPU Purse sells the H100 Purse that features an NVIDIA Hopper H100 AI GPU and costs a mind-boggling $65,536. I don't know who would want to spend $65,000 on a highly specific H100 AI GPU purse, but I'm sure there are buyers somewhere or else the company wouldn't have them up for sale. I'm genuinely interested in how many of these H100 Purse's were sold... surely, it can only be a handful and maybe not even 10. I couldn't see more than 10 of these sold, but I'd love to be corrected.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS GeForce GT 730 2GB GDDR5 Low Profile Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.49
---
Buy
$71.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2024 at 6:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, gpupurse.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags