NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 turned into $1000 luxury purse, H100 luxury purse costs an insane $65,536

GPU Purse is selling a GeForce GT 730 graphics card modded into a luxury purse that is being sold for $1000... I don't know why, but it exists.

The new GPU Purse features an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 graphics card from 2018, based on the GK208 GPU with 2GB of VRAM, it's a 1.5-slot card, with no external PCIe power connectors. As for the purse, the GT 730 is inside of a beautiful translucent handbag that would be perfect for those high-end girl gamers.

Between the two sides of the purse, we have the GPU on one side and a small GIGABYTE fan on the other side, meaning you can put things inside of the purse between those two sides of the GT 730. I don't see men using this, but women that want to put their phone, makeup, lipstick, keys, and more into the GPU Purse would look great while doing it.

If you've got a pile of money burning a hole in your pocket, GPU Purse sells the H100 Purse that features an NVIDIA Hopper H100 AI GPU and costs a mind-boggling $65,536. I don't know who would want to spend $65,000 on a highly specific H100 AI GPU purse, but I'm sure there are buyers somewhere or else the company wouldn't have them up for sale. I'm genuinely interested in how many of these H100 Purse's were sold... surely, it can only be a handful and maybe not even 10. I couldn't see more than 10 of these sold, but I'd love to be corrected.