NVIDIA clears up missing ROPs confusion on the RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell

NVIDIA has cleared up the confusion surrounding its RTX 5000 Blackwell and its number of ROPs, with the company issuing a new statement.

TL;DR: NVIDIA confirmed the RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell features 160 ROPs, not 176 as previously reported, due to a GPU-Z bug. The card uses Blackwell architecture with 14,080 CUDA cores, up to 72 GB GDDR7 ECC memory, PCIe 5.0 x16, and 300W power, featuring 10 Graphics Processing Clusters.

NVIDIA has confirmed that the RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell will ship with 160 ROPs, not the 176 ROPs previously reported.

It appears the previous reporting was based on unlocked specification entries in the database, rather than NVIDIA's locked specification sheet for the product. The discrepancy between the previously reported figure and the official figure arose after a Reddit user noticed that his 48GB variant displayed 160 ROPs, despite reports citing that it would ship with 176 ROPs. In a statement provided to TechPowerUp, NVIDIA explained that a bug in GPU-Z is the cause of the discrepancy and that the new workstation card officially ships with 160 ROPs.

As for the other specifications, NVIDIA reveals in its official materials that the new RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell utilizes the latest Blackwell architecture, and sports 14,080 CUDA cores, 48 GB or 72 GB of GDDR7 ECC memory, 1,344 GB/s of bandwidth, a 512-bit memory interface, PCIe 5.0 x 16, and 300W of total power. Furthermore, NVIDIA states that the card comes with a Graphics Processing Cluster of 10, which verifies the 160 ROPs figure, as 1 GPC equals 16 ROPs.

"NVIDIA has confirmed for TechPowerUP that this is an error and that the card officially comes with 160 ROPs, as detected by our GPU-Z software," wrote NVIDIA in a statement to TechPowerUp

Previous reports simply thought the RTX PRO 5000 would use a slightly cut-down version of the GB202 GPU, leading analysts to expect 11 GPC, which would equate to 176 ROPs. So, it appears NVIDIA's RTX 5000 sports a chip that is more cut-down than expected.