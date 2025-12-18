NVIDIA launches new NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU is here, accelerating local AI with 50% more VRAM than the existing RTX PRO 5000 model.

TL;DR: The NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU offers enhanced memory and performance for AI developers, scientists, and creatives handling memory-intensive workflows. With 72GB GDDR7 memory, 2,142 TOPS AI power, and up to 4.7X faster rendering, it enables efficient local AI model training and real-time high-resolution creative work.

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU, which the company says is now available, offers a memory-focused configuration that will sit alongside the existing NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell GPU with 48GB of VRAM. The new variant is targeted at AI developers, scientists, and creatives who require hardware for "modern, memory-hungry workflows."

With generative AI and the rise of complex, multimodal agentic AI, NVIDIA notes that today's large language models (LLMs) and AI agents are growing in both complexity and size - necessitating the release of a beefier NVIDIA Blackwell GPU. With 72GB of ultrafast GDDR7 memory, 50% more than the current 48GB model, and a memory bandwidth of 1,344 GB/s, you're looking at 2,142 TOPS of AI performance.

Naturally, having access to 72GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit interface will allow AI developers to train, run, and tweak models locally. This adds an extra layer of privacy and reduces latency compared to a cloud-based solution.

Plus, with the Blackwell architecture, you've got up to 3.5X the performance of the previous Ada generation for popular AI tools like image generation, as well as up to 2X the performance for text generation. And for creatives, visual effects artists, and game developers using path-tracing platforms like Arnold, Chaos V-Ray, and Blender, the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU cuts render times by up to 4.7X when compared to the Ada generation. Plus, having more memory allows more things to happen in real time.

"For film-grade virtual production, memory capacity directly translates into creative freedom," said Eddy Shen, general manager of the production center at Versatile Media. "With 72GB of GPU memory, the RTX PRO 5000 enables us to iterate with higher-resolution scenes and more complex lighting in real time without compromising performance."

NVIDIA notes that the NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU is available from its partners Ingram Micro, Leadtek, Unisplendour, and xFusion.