Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming

If you're a GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopter and have a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, there's a slight chance that it might not be performing as it should. After some users reported slightly slower-than-expected performance and discrepancies in their GPU specs versus the official specs, NVIDIA has confirmed that an issue affects the first run of RTX Blackwell cards.
In an official statement, NVIDIA has confirmed that 0.5% or 1 in 200 GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti are shipping with fewer ROPs than specified. "The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads," NVIDIA's statement reads. "Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement," it continues, adding that the "production anomaly" has been fixed.
NVIDIA didn't mention the GeForce RTX 5080 in its statement; however, a new case over the weekend on Reddit points to the ROPs issue potentially affecting RTX 5080 cards, too. With this in mind, let's break down how to check the ROP count on your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU and the correct values you should see.
If you're wondering what render output units or Raster Operators (ROPs) are, they're a key part of the rendering pipeline. They are responsible for the final step in putting pixels on display, with data passing through ROPs written to the framebuffer, where an entire bitmapped image or frame is assembled and ready for display. The more ROPs, the better, and as you go up the GeForce RTX line-up for a particular generation, this number will increase.
- First, you'll need TechPowerUp GPU-Z, a utility that provides all of the information about your current GPU in an easy-to-digest manner. It also provides access to monitoring tools that provide up-to-the-minute temperature, clock speed, and other information.
- You'll want TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.63.0 as the latest version adds official support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and other RTX Blackwell GPUs.
- Open GPU-Z, as this will give you a full breakdown of your GPU's specs on the Graphics Card tab. The key information you're looking for is the ROPs count. The correct values should be as follows.
- GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5090D - 176 ROPs
- GeForce RTX 5080 - 112 ROPs
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - 96 ROPs
- An ROP number less than this is a definite cause for concern, as your GPU will be underperforming. NVIDIA recommends contacting the GPU manufacturer for a full replacement. As seen in online reports, the incorrect RTX 5090 value will show up as 168 ROPs, the RTX 5080 as 104 ROPs, and the RTX 5070 Ti as 88 ROPs.