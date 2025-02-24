All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming

Got a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090? Time to check the specs to make sure you're not missing out performance due to missing hardware.

Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA confirmed a production issue affecting 0.5% of GeForce RTX 5090, 5090D, and 5070 Ti cards, leading to fewer ROPs and a 4% performance drop. Users should check ROP counts using GPU-Z and contact manufacturers for replacements if discrepancies are found. The issue is reportedly fixed.

If you're a GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopter and have a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, there's a slight chance that it might not be performing as it should. After some users reported slightly slower-than-expected performance and discrepancies in their GPU specs versus the official specs, NVIDIA has confirmed that an issue affects the first run of RTX Blackwell cards.

Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming 1
3

In an official statement, NVIDIA has confirmed that 0.5% or 1 in 200 GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti are shipping with fewer ROPs than specified. "The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads," NVIDIA's statement reads. "Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement," it continues, adding that the "production anomaly" has been fixed.

NVIDIA didn't mention the GeForce RTX 5080 in its statement; however, a new case over the weekend on Reddit points to the ROPs issue potentially affecting RTX 5080 cards, too. With this in mind, let's break down how to check the ROP count on your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU and the correct values you should see.

If you're wondering what render output units or Raster Operators (ROPs) are, they're a key part of the rendering pipeline. They are responsible for the final step in putting pixels on display, with data passing through ROPs written to the framebuffer, where an entire bitmapped image or frame is assembled and ready for display. The more ROPs, the better, and as you go up the GeForce RTX line-up for a particular generation, this number will increase.

Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming 2
3
  • First, you'll need TechPowerUp GPU-Z, a utility that provides all of the information about your current GPU in an easy-to-digest manner. It also provides access to monitoring tools that provide up-to-the-minute temperature, clock speed, and other information.
  • You'll want TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.63.0 as the latest version adds official support for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and other RTX Blackwell GPUs.
  • Open GPU-Z, as this will give you a full breakdown of your GPU's specs on the Graphics Card tab. The key information you're looking for is the ROPs count. The correct values should be as follows.
    • GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5090D - 176 ROPs
    • GeForce RTX 5080 - 112 ROPs
    • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti - 96 ROPs
  • An ROP number less than this is a definite cause for concern, as your GPU will be underperforming. NVIDIA recommends contacting the GPU manufacturer for a full replacement. As seen in online reports, the incorrect RTX 5090 value will show up as 168 ROPs, the RTX 5080 as 104 ROPs, and the RTX 5070 Ti as 88 ROPs.
Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Ventus 3X OC Plus Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Ventus 3X OC Plus Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2299.99 USD
$2250 USD -
Buy
$1299.99 USD
- -
Buy
$2299.99 USD
$2250 USD -
Buy
$1890.16 CAD
- -
Buy
£1669
£1999 -
Buy
$2299.99 USD
$2250 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/23/2025 at 11:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles