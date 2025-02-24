Missing ROPs? How to check if your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU is underperforming

Got a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, or RTX 5090? Time to check the specs to make sure you're not missing out performance due to missing hardware.

TL;DR: NVIDIA confirmed a production issue affecting 0.5% of GeForce RTX 5090, 5090D, and 5070 Ti cards, leading to fewer ROPs and a 4% performance drop. Users should check ROP counts using GPU-Z and contact manufacturers for replacements if discrepancies are found. The issue is reportedly fixed. NVIDIA confirmed a production issue affecting 0.5% of GeForce RTX 5090, 5090D, and 5070 Ti cards, leading to fewer ROPs and a 4% performance drop. Users should check ROP counts using GPU-Z and contact manufacturers for replacements if discrepancies are found. The issue is reportedly fixed.

If you're a GeForce RTX 50 Series early adopter and have a GeForce RTX 5090 or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, there's a slight chance that it might not be performing as it should. After some users reported slightly slower-than-expected performance and discrepancies in their GPU specs versus the official specs, NVIDIA has confirmed that an issue affects the first run of RTX Blackwell cards.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In an official statement, NVIDIA has confirmed that 0.5% or 1 in 200 GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti are shipping with fewer ROPs than specified. "The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads," NVIDIA's statement reads. "Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement," it continues, adding that the "production anomaly" has been fixed.

NVIDIA didn't mention the GeForce RTX 5080 in its statement; however, a new case over the weekend on Reddit points to the ROPs issue potentially affecting RTX 5080 cards, too. With this in mind, let's break down how to check the ROP count on your GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU and the correct values you should see.

If you're wondering what render output units or Raster Operators (ROPs) are, they're a key part of the rendering pipeline. They are responsible for the final step in putting pixels on display, with data passing through ROPs written to the framebuffer, where an entire bitmapped image or frame is assembled and ready for display. The more ROPs, the better, and as you go up the GeForce RTX line-up for a particular generation, this number will increase.

3