Computer Systems

CyberPowerPC launches 'ROP guarantee program' for all GeForce RTX 50 series before they ship

CyberPowerPC will check all systems equipped with GeForce RTX 50 seires GPUs will be checked for correct ROP counts before shipping out to PC gamers.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: CyberPowerPC is addressing the missing ROPs issue in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs by testing each unit before shipping.

CyberPowerPC is getting ahead of the missing ROPs issue affecting some of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, so the system integrator is ensuring every RTX 50 series powered desktop gaming PC is tested for the correct amount of ROPs before they ship out to customers.

CyberPowerPC launches 'ROP guarantee program' for all GeForce RTX 50 series before they ship 91
2

NVIDIA launched its new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU family including the GeForec RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 which seem to all have been affected with missing ROPs, reducing performance on your expensive new graphics card. NVIDIA has confirmed the issue, telling RTX 50 owners to reach out to their AIB manufacturer for a replacement.

It's easy to check... a quick check of GPU-Z to see the ROP count on your new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card, but CyberPowerPC is making sure that future gaming PC owners will not get a gimped card. The company explains on its RTX 50 series gaming PCs that "CyberPowerPC will ensure all systems equipped with GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti video cards have the correct number of ROPs before shipping".

NVIDIA's amended statement on the missing ROPs: "We have identified a rare issue affecting less than 0.5% (half a percent) of GeForce RTX 5090 / 5090D, RTX 5080, and 5070 Ti GPUs which have one fewer ROP than specified. The average graphical performance impact is 4%, with no impact on AI and Compute workloads. Affected consumers can contact the board manufacturer for a replacement. The production anomaly has been corrected".

NEWS SOURCES:cyberpowerpc.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

