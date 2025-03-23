NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU with 96GB GDDR7 costs $8435, should launch in May

NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU listed for $8435, rocks a huge 96GB of GDDR7 memory, and should launch in May... right before Computex 2025.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, priced at $8435-$8565, features 96GB GDDR7 memory, 24,064 cores, and 600W TDP. NVIDIA's RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, priced at $8435-$8565, features 96GB GDDR7 memory, 24,064 cores, and 600W TDP.

NVIDIA's new beefed-up RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU has turned up on US-based IT reseller Connection, with a price of $8435 (if you buy it in bulk) or $8565 (boxed).

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU comes with a huge 96GB of GDDR7 memory, 3x the GDDR7 memory that the new gaming flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has. There are a couple of different RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, with the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, and the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition.

The difference here is that the Max-Q variant is capped at 300W, while retaining 88% of its AI performance according to NVIDIA. NVIDIA's upcoming RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell GPU will launch with 48GB of GDDR7 memory and a price between $4439 and $4569, while the RTX PRO 4500 comes with 32GB, and the RTX PRO 4000 with 24GB.

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU features the GB202 GPU with 24,064 cores inside of 188 SMs, compared to the 21,760 cores and 170 SMs inside of the same GB202 GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090. The full-fat GB202 GPU features 192 SMs, so we're not even maxed out here with the new RTX PRO 6000.

We do have the full 600W of TDP support through a single 12V-2x6 power connector, offering 25W more TDP than the 575W on the RTX 5090. With all of this in tow, NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU features 4000 AI TOPs, 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, and 380 TFLOPS of RT performance (a 19% increase over the RTX 5090 in all performance figures).

We have the same 512-bit memory bus and same 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules, with 1792GB/sec of memory bandwidth in total. NVIDIA is using the same double-flow-through design and dual-slot form factor, supporting MIG (Multi-Instance-GPU) capability with 4 x 24GB, 2 x 48GB, or 1 x 96GB modes.