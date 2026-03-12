Renowned leaker reveals next-gen Xbox, PS6 and PS handheld release targets

TL;DR: Leaker KeplerL2 revealed that Sony and Microsoft plan to launch their next-generation consoles, including the PS6, PS handheld, and Xbox Project Helix, during the 2027 holiday season. This aligns with Microsoft's recent marketing efforts hinting at a Windows/console hybrid for the new Xbox.

Renowned leaker KeplerL2, who gained notoriety in the GPU-watching community for posting early device IDs, memory configurations, die names, and accurate performance estimates, recently revealed in a forum post when Sony and Microsoft anticipate releasing next-generation consoles.

KeplerL2 has been a very strong leaker within the GPU community and has obtained most of the early information by scrubbing GPU drivers, which can include hardware identifiers for unannounced products. From this information, KeplerL2 can detail other aspects of the product, such as core counts, product segmentation, and more. KeplerL2's digital detective work and validated breadcrumb information have led multiple media outlets to dedicate coverage to advancements in the GPU space and to validate KeplerL2's predictions.

Now, KeplerL2 has taken to the neoGAF forums to share an update on the PS6, PS handheld, and the next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix. KeplerL2 wrote that Sony and Microsoft are both currently on track to release their new consoles sometime throughout the holiday season in 2027. Additionally, the leaker revealed that Sony is also targeting this release window for the PS handheld.

While this information isn't an official confirmation, it does come at a time when Microsoft has begun ramping up its marketing for its next-generation Xbox, with the company recently announcing that all Windows 11 PCs will get the Xbox Full Screen experience in April, which comes on the heels of rumors and vague statements from Xbox officials that the new console will be a Windows/console hybrid.