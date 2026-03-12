TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
A renowned GPU leaker and data miner has revealed the current condition of the next-generation Xbox and PS6, adding expected target release dates.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Leaker KeplerL2 revealed that Sony and Microsoft plan to launch their next-generation consoles, including the PS6, PS handheld, and Xbox Project Helix, during the 2027 holiday season. This aligns with Microsoft's recent marketing efforts hinting at a Windows/console hybrid for the new Xbox.

Renowned leaker KeplerL2, who gained notoriety in the GPU-watching community for posting early device IDs, memory configurations, die names, and accurate performance estimates, recently revealed in a forum post when Sony and Microsoft anticipate releasing next-generation consoles.

Renowned leaker reveals next-gen Xbox, PS6 and PS handheld release targets 56165
2

KeplerL2 has been a very strong leaker within the GPU community and has obtained most of the early information by scrubbing GPU drivers, which can include hardware identifiers for unannounced products. From this information, KeplerL2 can detail other aspects of the product, such as core counts, product segmentation, and more. KeplerL2's digital detective work and validated breadcrumb information have led multiple media outlets to dedicate coverage to advancements in the GPU space and to validate KeplerL2's predictions.

Now, KeplerL2 has taken to the neoGAF forums to share an update on the PS6, PS handheld, and the next-generation Xbox, codenamed Project Helix. KeplerL2 wrote that Sony and Microsoft are both currently on track to release their new consoles sometime throughout the holiday season in 2027. Additionally, the leaker revealed that Sony is also targeting this release window for the PS handheld.

While this information isn't an official confirmation, it does come at a time when Microsoft has begun ramping up its marketing for its next-generation Xbox, with the company recently announcing that all Windows 11 PCs will get the Xbox Full Screen experience in April, which comes on the heels of rumors and vague statements from Xbox officials that the new console will be a Windows/console hybrid.

News Source:reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

