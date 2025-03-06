NVIDIA denies rumors that new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs are missing ROPs, everything is fine

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs face scrutiny over potential missing ROPs, possibly delaying next-gen gaming laptops. German outlet Heise reports manufacturers are inspecting laptops to ensure all ROPs are present, while The Verge cites NVIDIA's PR director stating no issues exist, with standard checks ongoing. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs face scrutiny over potential missing ROPs, possibly delaying next-gen gaming laptops. German outlet Heise reports manufacturers are inspecting laptops to ensure all ROPs are present, while The Verge cites NVIDIA's PR director stating no issues exist, with standard checks ongoing.

Here we go again: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU series are reportedly going through the missing ROPs saga as well, with new reports suggesting next-gen gaming laptops could be delayed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from German outlet Heise who has been in contact with multiple laptop manufacturers, companies are working overtime to make sure all RTX 50 Laptop GPUs are tested before shipping out to customers. NVIDIA reportedly instructed these laptop manufacturers to inspect already-made laptops to ensure all ROPs are on those new Blackwell laptop GPUs.

Heise reports: "as we have learned from several notebook manufacturers, they are currently working overtime in the Far East to prevent the drama from escalating into the next act: NVIDIA has instructed manufacturers to inspect already-produced notebooks with the new mobile GeForce RTX 5000 graphics chips. The focus is on GPUs where fewer ROPs are active than specified in the datasheet. This can lead to potentially significant losses in 3D performance".

Read more: CPU-Z Validator can now check your RTX 50 series GPU for missing ROPs

But then in an article published by The Verge, we're hearing the opposite: everything is fine, and that there are no issues with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs. The Verge talked with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo, who said: "all partners continue to run checks as part of our standing testing procedure".