NVIDIA denies rumors that new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs are missing ROPs, everything is fine

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU series reportedly also suffering from missing ROPs... next-gen gaming laptops expected to be delayed.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs face scrutiny over potential missing ROPs, possibly delaying next-gen gaming laptops. German outlet Heise reports manufacturers are inspecting laptops to ensure all ROPs are present, while The Verge cites NVIDIA's PR director stating no issues exist, with standard checks ongoing.

Here we go again: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU series are reportedly going through the missing ROPs saga as well, with new reports suggesting next-gen gaming laptops could be delayed.

In a new report from German outlet Heise who has been in contact with multiple laptop manufacturers, companies are working overtime to make sure all RTX 50 Laptop GPUs are tested before shipping out to customers. NVIDIA reportedly instructed these laptop manufacturers to inspect already-made laptops to ensure all ROPs are on those new Blackwell laptop GPUs.

Heise reports: "as we have learned from several notebook manufacturers, they are currently working overtime in the Far East to prevent the drama from escalating into the next act: NVIDIA has instructed manufacturers to inspect already-produced notebooks with the new mobile GeForce RTX 5000 graphics chips. The focus is on GPUs where fewer ROPs are active than specified in the datasheet. This can lead to potentially significant losses in 3D performance".

But then in an article published by The Verge, we're hearing the opposite: everything is fine, and that there are no issues with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs. The Verge talked with NVIDIA GeForce Global PR director Ben Berraondo, who said: "all partners continue to run checks as part of our standing testing procedure".

  • The Verge: "Did we just go from"no other GPUs are affected"to '"some laptop GPUs"are also affected?"
  • GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo: "Nope."
  • The Verge: "Just to triple-check, the"nope"means that no laptop GPUs are affected by the missing ROP issue, yes?"
  • GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo: "Correct, no further issues".
NEWS SOURCES:heise.de, theverge.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

