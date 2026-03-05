NVIDIA officially addresses the new GPU voltage caps introduced in latest driver update

TL;DR: NVIDIA released a hotfix for GeForce Display Drivers to address voltage caps on RTX 50-series GPUs caused by the 595.71 driver, along with fixes for bugs in Resident Evil: Requiem and crashes in Starfield. Users with issues should update to driver version 595.78, while others can continue using the standard driver.

NVIDIA has announced a new hotfix for GeForce Display Drivers after it was discovered that its latest 595.71 WHQL Game Ready driver was implementing voltage caps on GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs.

The timeline of events was as follows. On February 26, NVIDIA released the NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 595.59 WHQL driver, which was promptly followed by the 595.71 driver. Following that release, reports began surfacing of some RTX 50-series owners experiencing new voltage ceilings, resulting in reduced overall game performance. On March 4, NVIDIA announced a new hotfix that is currently ready to download.

Additionally, NVIDIA acknowledged the Game Ready driver for Resident Evil: Requiem contained many bugs players would have noticed within the game, such as white glowing lights/dots appearing when Subsurface Scattering is enabled. There were also several instances of crashing with Bethesda's Starfield. Those problems have now been all fixed in NVIDIA's latest GeForce driver update, which is currently available to download.

Notably, users experiencing the issues outlined in this article and others NVIDIA has outlined on its support page are recommended to download the hotfix for GeForce Display Driver version 595.78. However, if you aren't experiencing any of those problems, it's recommended you stick to the normal GeForce driver branch, since nothing is broken and nothing needs fixing!