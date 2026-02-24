TweakTown
DLSS 4 support confirmed for Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, and Toxic Commando

DLSS 4 comes to Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert, and Jon Carpenter's Toxic Commando, improving image fidelity and performance.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem launches February 27 with advanced path-tracing and DLSS 4 support for realistic lighting on GeForce RTX GPUs, enhancing survival horror immersion. Available on PC, consoles, and GeForce NOW, it's part of an RTX 50 Series Bundle. Upcoming titles Crimson Desert and Toxic Commando also feature DLSS 4 enhancements.

Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline installment in the survival horror series, is out this week on February 27 on PC and consoles. For those with GeForce RTX graphics cards, the game is set to be a visually stunning (and terrifying) showcase, featuring a path-tracing mode for realistic lighting, shadows, reflections, and other effects like light that accurately refracts through transparent objects like glass.

As lighting plays a major role in setting the tone and adding immersion to the horror genre, NVIDIA's path-tracing trailer for Resident Evil Requiem gives us a glimpse of how the DLSS 4-accelerated path-tracing gameplay will look. Resident Evil Requiem is also on offer as part of a new GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle running until March 16, where picking up an eligible GeForce RTX GPU, PC, or gaming laptop gets you a copy of the game.

The game is also set to hit GeForce NOW on day one, giving subscribers the chance to play it with RTX-enhanced visuals in the cloud. If Resident Evil Requiem is the first major AAA game release of the year, then Pearly Abyss' Crimson Desert, which is out March 19, is possibly the second. This highly anticipated open-world game also features impressive visuals with ray tracing support. And on day one, it will also feature DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support.

Like Resident Evil Requiem, Crimson Desert will also support DLSS Ray Reconstruction for its ray-tracing to improve image fidelity. Rounding out the DLSS 4 news this week, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, which is out March 12, will also feature DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support.

This four-player co-op presents an action-packed Left 4 Dead-style experience, and you can check it out right now thanks to Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment releasing a limited-time demo that includes the first act of the game. The demo supports both DLSS 4 and the new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution update via the NVIDIA App.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

