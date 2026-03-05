GeForce NOW adds 15 new titles in March, including Crimson Desert

Two of the biggest PC game releases for March are headed to GeForce NOW, Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW adds 15 new games in March, including the open-world Crimson Desert and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, which supports GeForce RTX 5080 with DLSS 4. Several titles launch this week, with more releases scheduled throughout March for subscribers.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming library continues to grow with 15 more titles headed to the service in March, leading up to the highly anticipated release of Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert. The new open-world action-adventure has been garnering a lot of attention this year, and it's joined by a very different kind of action game on March 12 with the release of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA confirms that Toxic Commando will arrive 'GeForce RTX 5080-ready,' meaning that it'll be available to play for premium subscribers on the latest RTX Blackwell pods with full DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Crimson Desert will be 'GeForce RTX 5080-ready' on day-one, but it will still benefit from DLSS 4 technologies running on current RTX 4080 pods.

With eight new additions to the library this week and seven more titles announced as headed to GeForce NOW for the rest of March, here's the full breakdown of what's coming.

Out this week:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, March 3, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (New release on Steam, available March 3)

Esoteric Ebb (New release on Steam, available March 3)

The Legend of Khiimori (New release on Steam, available March 3, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Slay the Spire 2 (New release on Steam, available March 5)

Docked (New release on Steam, available March 5)

Death Stranding Director's Cut (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

LORT (Steam)

Titles coming soon: