NVIDIA and GeForce RTX has 94% of the discrete GPU market, new report shows

Jon Peddie Research has posted its latest report on the fourth-quarter 2025 global PC graphics card market. Even though AIB (add-in-board) shipments decreased from the previous quarter due to the current memory crisis, they were up 36% year-over-year for the same period. When it comes to market share for graphics cards "largely supported by gamers," NVIDIA's share rose notably.

2 Graphics card shipments for Q4 2025, image credit: Jon Peddie Research.

According to Q4 2025 data, NVIDIA's market share of total graphics card shipments reached a new high of 94%, up 10 percentage points from Q4 2024. As 2025 saw the release of the new GeForce RTX 50 Series from NVIDIA and the Radeon RX 9000 Series from AMD, this data shows NVIDIA pulling ahead, with AMD's GPU shipment market share dropping to 5% from 7% in the previous quarter and 15% in the same period the year before.

Intel's market share for discrete Arc GPUs remained flat at 1%. However, even though there are GPUs out there, Jon Peddie Research notes that the current high memory prices, driven by the AI boom and US government-imposed tariffs, are "killing the AIB market." In addition, more affordable laptops and notebooks with APUs featuring integrated GPUs alongside CPUs are putting additional pressure on the growing GPU market.

In fact, the research firm predicts that the PC and AIB graphics card market will decline by around 10% in 2026.

"The AIB market, largely supported by gamers, is being squeezed from the bottom by powerful new notebooks and CPU integrated graphics, and from the high end by rising pricing due to competition (supply and demand), memory prices, and Trump administration tariffs that bounce around," said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research. "Customers who would, and in some cases should, be replacing their PCs and AIB are holding off. We think because of these unstable conditions, the PC and AIB market will decline almost 10% in 2026."