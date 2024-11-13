Global GPU revenue to reach $100 billion by the end of the year, driven by AI

The GPU market is experiencing record growth and revenue, and is expected to exceed $98.5 billion in 2024 in 'unit shipments and market value.'

According to Jon Peddie Research, the global graphics processor unit (GPU) market will be worth almost $100 billion by the end of the year - an astonishing figure that factors in the current AI boom and highly sought-after GPUs from NVIDIA.

The report notes that GPUs are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in technology and "can be found in almost every industrial, scientific, commercial, and consumer product made today." This includes game consoles, PCs, data centers, handhelds, VR, wearables, smart TVs, vehicles, and more. The report also acknowledges the rise of integrated GPUs, as seen in the latest Apple, AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors.

The report quickly points out that GPUs for data centers are "low-volume compared to other market segments," but when an NVIDIA GPU can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and demand for them is through the roof - AI is a big part of the GPU market that "will exceed $98.5 billion in 2024."

NVIDIA's GPU sales for the year could top $90 billion, so the bulk of this figure seems to directly relate to what's happening in the land of Blackwell, NVIDIA's latest GPU architecture. To add a little more perspective, AMD's AI GPU sales are expected to top $3 billion.

The report also outlines the 20 companies and seven IP vendors supplying the market with discrete, integrated, and embedded GPUs. They are:

Naturally, most of these companies are creating GPUs for the AI data center market rather than desktop PCs built for gaming. Regarding PC gaming, we're on the cusp of a new generation of desktop, discrete, and mobile GPUs from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, so it's safe to say that the GPU market isn't going anywhere.