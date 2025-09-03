NVIDIA GPU market domination hits almost 100%, AMD dwindles, Intel non-existent

NVIDIA is far and away dominating the discrete GPU market with new figures indicating Team Green controls at least 94% of the market.

TL;DR: NVIDIA dominates the discrete GPU market with a 94% share in Q2 2025, according to Jon Peddie Research. The market grew 27% from the previous quarter, reaching 11.6 million units. AMD holds 6%, while Intel remains below 1%. Trade tariffs have driven GPU price increases and high demand.

NVIDIA, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, is absolutely dominating the discrete GPU market with the latest figures indicating the company has 94% market share.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The latest figures come from Jon Peddie Research, with the research firm releasing its Q2 2025 market report showcasing NVIDIA's complete consumption of the discrete GPU market. According to the figures, the discrete GPU market hit 11.6 million units during Q2 2025, which is an increase of 27% compared to the first quarter. Additionally, the 11.6 million units is 5.7% more than the 10-year seasonal average.

NVIDIA has swept the competition during this quarter, with Team Green stoutly having 94% market share, a figure that has bumped up 2.1% since the first quarter. As for NVIDIA's competitors, AMD has fallen to just 6%, with Intel being non-existent at below 1% market share. The report also highlighted the annual growth rate of AIBs, which found that 87% of desktop PCs will feature a discrete GPU moving into 2028, indicating an extremely healthy discrete GPU market in the years to come.

4

The report also stated that the US government trade tariffs caused the GPU market to panic, with high-end graphics card prices increasing substantially, and lower/mid-range GPUs being snatched up as soon as possible in fear of the export restrictions causing significant price hikes.