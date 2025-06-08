GeForce market share grows to over 90% as Radeon hits all-time low

GeForce RTX PC GPU shipment market share increased to 92% in Q1 2025, while AMD Radeon dropped to just 8%, which leaves Intel at 0%.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: NVIDIA dominates the PC GPU market with a 92% shipment share in Q1 2025, driven by the new GeForce RTX 50 Series and Blackwell GPUs. AMD’s share dropped to 8%, while Intel’s fell to zero. AMD’s RDNA 4 launch may challenge NVIDIA, but regaining market share remains difficult. NVIDIA dominates the PC GPU market with a 92% shipment share in Q1 2025, driven by the new GeForce RTX 50 Series and Blackwell GPUs. AMD’s share dropped to 8%, while Intel’s fell to zero. AMD’s RDNA 4 launch may challenge NVIDIA, but regaining market share remains difficult.

A new report from the analysts at Jon Peddie Research, tracking PC shipments and desktop graphics cards from AIBs (add-in board partners like ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, etc.), sheds new light on NVIDIA's dominance in the space. It's no secret that GeForce RTX is the PC gaming GPU leader (check out the latest data from Steam here), followed by AMD's Radeon in a distant second, and then Intel's Arc Graphics in a non-existent third.

2

NVIDIA's PC GPU shipment market share increased to 92% in Q1 2025.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the new report from Jon Peddie Research, NVIDIA's GPU market share (covering shipments) increased by 8.5%, bringing its overall share from 84% in Q4 2024 to a monopolizing 92% in Q1 2025. That sort of number means there's essentially no competition, and with that, AMD's GPU market share dropped by 7.3% to 8% in Q1 2025 - an all-time low.

It's a bleak picture for Team Red and one that is even worse for Intel, with its 1.2% market share evaporating entirely. According to the report, Intel's PC GPU shipment share for Q1 2025 was 0%.

NVIDIA and GeForce RTX's growth in Q1 2025 can be attributed to the release of the new GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell. The company launched four new GPUs in the quarter, starting with the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, then GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070. And with the more mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 Series arriving in Q2 2025, we can probably expect to see NVIDIA's 92% share hold, increase, or drop slightly.

The only real competition for GeForce RTX arrived towards the end of Q1 2025, with the first RDNA 4 GPUs from AMD - the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. And with the more mainstream debut of the Radeon RX 9060 XT this month, there's a chance AMD's share will once again rise above 10%. Overall, we've been impressed with RDNA 4 - thanks to its embrace of AI-enhanced rendering that offers a real alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. Will it be enough to sway the PC gaming market away, even just a little bit, from GeForce RTX?

Time will tell, but based on the numbers we see here, it will be a massive uphill battle.