Video Cards & GPUs

GPU shipments hit 76.9 million units in Q4 2024, before Blackwell and RDNA 4 were released

JPR notes worldwide GPU shipments increased 4.4% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 2024 to 76.9 million shipments, data center GPUs saw massive growth.

TL;DR: In Q4 2024, 76.9 million GPUs were shipped, with a 4.4% increase from Q3 due to data center demand, despite a 5.4% year-on-year decline. Desktop GPU shipments fell, while laptop GPUs rose 1%. Tariffs and political issues affected the market, with NVIDIA facing supply challenges.

The GPU market had an impressive 76.9 million units shipped in Q4 2024 according to JPR's latest data, with desktop GPU shipments declining, overall GPU shipments were up thanks to data center GPUs.

In a new report from Jon Peddie Research, we're learning that the overall GPU shipments for Q4 2024 increased by 4.4% over Q3 2024, and while the growth rate of GPU shipments looked good in 1H 2024, total GPU shipments have decreased 5.4% year-on-year. The 4.4% increase is thanks to data center GPU shipments, while laptop GPU shipments increased 1% year-over-year.

Various factors have led to the year-on-year GPU shipment declining by 0.9% including tariffs against multiple countries, but data center GPU shipments have increased around 13.8% quarter-over-quarter, which isn't a surprise to see in a world filled to the brim with AI hype everywhere.

JPR noted: "The global political turmoil being created by threatened tariffs against various countries exporting to the US is unsettling the markets, including the stock markets, and causing consumers to either rush to buy to avoid rising prices or not to buy at all".

"NVIDIA, with the largest market share, had difficulty meeting demand and, as a result of their size and influence, kept the GPU market from growing as much as it might have. Although that will lead them and AMD into Q1 with a strong backlog, the tariffs will offset further gains for most, if not all, of 2025. As exciting as the AI PC is, it will not be sufficient to motivate consumers to spend ahead".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

