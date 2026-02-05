NVIDIA rumors: RTX 50 SUPER not launching this year, RTX 60 'Rubin' delayed over DRAM crisis

NVIDIA is reportedly NOT releasing an upgraded RTX 50 SUPER series this year, RTX 60 'Rubin' originally planned for 2027, but has 'been delayed'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has canceled its 2026 GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series launch and delayed the next-gen RTX 60 "Rubin" GPUs until after 2027 due to the ongoing DRAM crisis. This impacts high-end PC gaming, halting RTX 50 production and pushing back advanced GPU releases with increased VRAM and CUDA cores.

NVIDIA has reportedly ripped up its plans to launch an upgraded GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series this year, as well as push back its original 2027 schedule for its next-gen RTX 60 "Rubin" GPU family... and it's because of the DRAM crisis, sigh.

In a new report from The Information, the outlet reports that NVIDIA has "no plans" to launch any new GPUs this year, and that it is slashing production of its RTX 50 series GPUs, which corroborates recent rumors that the RTX 50 series GPU could be EOL (end of life).

The outlet also says that NVIDIA has also delayed its next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" GPUs which were meant to launch in 2027, have "been delayed". Some were expecting NVIDIA to unveil new RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards at CES 2026, but that has come and gone and no new GeForce RTX GPUs were unveiled.

DRAM is the cause of all of this, as we can just imagine how much VRAM a next-gen GeForce RTX 6090 would have, as the RTX 5090 already has a large 32GB of GDDR7 memory, the RTX 6090 could feature up to 30% more CUDA cores than the RTX 5090, and most likely somewhere like 48GB of GDDR7 memory at higher bandwidth, too.