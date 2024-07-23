NVIDIA's next-gen TITAN AI graphics card rumored: would beat the GeForce RTX 5090

NVIDIA is reportedly working on a TITAN-class graphics card based on its new Blackwell GPU architecture, but will it come out? We hope so.

NVIDIA has reportedly been working on a new Blackwell-based TITAN AI graphics card, which would beat the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

In a new post by RedGamingTech, we're told that NVIDIA has been working on a new TITAN graphics card, which would be dubbed "TITAN AI." It would be around 63% faster than the RTX 4090 and around 10% faster than the next-gen RTX 5090, too.

According to RedGamingTech, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 will reportedly be around 48% faster than the RTX 4090, the RTX 5080 will be 29% faster than the RTX 4080 SUPER, and the RTX 5070 will reportedly be around 26% faster than the RTX 4070 SUPER. Once the post hit X, leakers "kopite7kimi" replied: "the biggest problem is whether it will actually be us ed for sale. TITAN based on Ada Lovelace also exists, but it has never been sold".

VideoCardz asked if kopite7kimi was familiar with plans for a new TITAN graphics card, or if it was just guesswork, to which the leaker responded "the big thing exists".

If the TITAN AI graphics card does indeed exist, we should expect this monster graphics card to use the new Blackwell GB202 GPU with a metric ton of CUDA cores and oodles of VRAM. NVIDIA's new GB202 GPU is expected to sport 12 SMs, each with 8 x TPCs for a total of 96 TPCs and each TPC will be housing 2 SMs for a total of 192 SMs.

GB202 will support a memory bus interface up to 512-bit, but we're expecting different GB202-based GPUs with varying levels of memory bus interfaces like 448-bit, 384-bit, 320-bit, and others. We should expect the TITAN AI graphics card, if it exists, to roll out with something like 48GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit memory bus.