NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU leaks: 24064 CUDA cores, 96GB GDDR7, nearly a new TITAN GPU

NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell workstation GPU series will be unveiled at GTC 2025 between March 17-20, with a recent leak teasing the new card, now we have some more concrete hardware details.

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell workstation edition GPU will feature the GB202 GPU with 24064 CUDA cores, a whopping 96GB of GDDR7 memory with ECC, and a 600W TDP. But new information from leaker @haruzake5719 spotted online, the GB202 GPU will feature 24064 CUDA cores, 752 Tensor Cores, and 188 RT Cores.

Mark Brown also posted on X, where he saw some leaked specs during a Google search with a post from Leadtek pointing to its new "NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Workstation Edition Blackwell GPU" with all of the specs we can expect. The Leadtek website says that the new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU will have a 600W TDP, which means we should expect to see just a single 16-pin power connector on the card.

VideoCardz has some new pictures of NVIDIA's upcoming RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, with the company set to introduce its open-air cooler design: a new version of its Double Flow Through cooler that they used with the in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card.

You can see that the front of the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU has more of its heatsink exposed, but there are some changes on the back. I'm digging the look, and loving that this beasty new workstation GPU continues the dual-slot goodness from the RTX 5090 FE. There's still the same PCIe 5.0 x16 interface and DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity on the new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU shared with the RTX 50 series GPUs.

NVIDIA should announce and detail its new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs -- and let's hope for some more surprises -- at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2025) running between March 17-20.

NVIDIA ships its new gaming-focused GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit memory bus, but 96GB of GDDR7 memory on the same wide memory bus is going to be bananas for AI workloads, content creation, and more with a gigantic 96GB pool of VRAM. The RTX 5090 ships with a 575W TBP, with the new RTX 6000 PRO X Blackwell GPU having 25W more power at 600W, which I'm sure is for the additional GDDR7 memory chips (it has 3x the GDDR7!)

We are also going to see the RTX PRO 6000 non-X which ships with 48GB of GDDR7 memory (half) on a smaller 384-bit memory bus, which is something new: as there are no GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with GDDR7 memory spread out on a 384-bit memory bus.

The new RTX 6000 PRO X uses a GB202 GPU variant that's used on the RTX 5090, while GB203 is inside of the RTX 5080... the new RTX PRO 6000 (non-X) has an unknown GPU at this point, but I'm sure we aren't too far away from seeing what exact chip NVIDIA will be using in the 48GB variant of its RTX PRO 6000 series workstation GPU.