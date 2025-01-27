AMD seems to have no plans for RDNA 4 gaming laptops, Radeon RX 9000 GPUs focused on desktop

TL;DR: AMD has not launched its Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" desktop graphics cards and has no plans to introduce RDNA 4 GPUs for gaming laptops, focusing instead on the desktop market. Future mobile graphics may feature RDNA 4 or newer technologies. AMD's RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU claims to rival NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. AMD has not launched its Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" desktop graphics cards and has no plans to introduce RDNA 4 GPUs for gaming laptops, focusing instead on the desktop market. Future mobile graphics may feature RDNA 4 or newer technologies. AMD's RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU claims to rival NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

AMD hasn't launched its new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" desktop graphics cards just yet, after the kerfuffle at CES 2025, and now we might not even see RDNA 4 laptop GPUs... while leaving NVIDIA yet another market to absolutely dominate throughout this year.

In a recent interview with Notebookcheck, AMD Director of Product Management for Premium Mobile Client, Brad Conrad, had some interesting words to say about mobile-ready Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs... and it seems that there is absolutely no plan to enter the gaming laptop market with RDNA 4.

Conrad said: "Our current graphics strategy is focused on the desktop market with RDNA 4. So, I think you'll see those types of products first in the future. Certainly, RDNA 4 and future graphics technologies will make it into mobile, whether they be on APUs or future products".

We might expect AMD to skip RDNA 4 on laptops and move right into its new unified UDNA GPU architecture, which is the next GPU architecture after RDNA 4. Not only that, but AMD has recently claimed that its new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S integrated GPU inside of its new Strix Halo APU can rival the performance of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, just like leaks said in the last few months.

AMD not launching its Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs into gaming laptops will be a huge miss for the company, and while I understand focusing on the desktop is important... we're starting to see what happens to a company when their resources are spread far, far too thin.