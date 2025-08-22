AMD's next-gen Medusa Halo APU specs leak: up to 24 cores, powerful 48 CUs of RDNA 5 GPU

TL;DR: AMD's 2027 Medusa Halo APU will deliver RTX 5070 Ti-level gaming performance with up to 26 Zen 6 cores and 48 RDNA 5 GPU compute units. Featuring advanced TSMC N2P and N3P fabrication, it supports high-bandwidth LPDDR6/LPDDR5X memory, marking a significant leap in integrated gaming power.

AMD's next-generation Medusa Halo APU will be a huge release in 2027, offering gaming performance at RTX 5070 Ti levels, and now we've got some more spec leaks to look over.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we have the Medusa Halo APU on the FP12 + FP11 socket, with its Zen 6 Core Chiplets fabbed on TSMC's fresh N2P process node, and the IOD chiplet on N3P. MLID says we can expect 12 Zen 6 cores with 2 Zen 6 LP cores (and an optional 12C Zen 6 CCD) meaning we would see up to 26 cores on Medusa Halo in total.

On the GPU side of things, the Medusa Halo APU features 48 CUs of RDNA 5-based integrated GPU with 20MB of L2 cache, with MLID noting that the L2 cache size is extrapolated from information in previous RDNA 5 leaks. This is up from the 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 inside of the powerful Strix Halo APU that's already on the market.

MLID says that AMD's next-gen Medusa Halo APU will feature either a 384-bit LPDDR6 or 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controller, and with all of those souped-up RDNA 5 GPU cores inside, as well as other leaks from MLID, that RTX 5070 Ti levels of gaming performance are expected.

The leaker also talked about the purported Medusa Halo Mini APU, which is said to have 4 Zen 6 cores, 8 x Zen 5c cores, and 2 Zen 6 LP cores (for a total of 14 cores). AMD reportedly has half the CUs on Medusa Halo Mini than it does Medusa Halo, with 24 CUs of RDNA 5 with 10MB of L2 cache, on a 128-bit LPDDR5X memory controller (with MLID noting there is a chance it will support a 192-bit LPDDR6 memory controller).