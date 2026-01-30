Sony reportedly working on PlayStation Portable OLED refresh for 2026, PS6 handheld uses RDNA 5

TL;DR: Sony plans to release a refreshed PlayStation Portal handheld in 2026 featuring an improved OLED display. The upcoming PlayStation 6 handheld will use AMD's RDNA 5 GPU with Zen 6 CPU cores, offering backward compatibility, enhanced performance, and advanced features like haptic feedback and expandable storage.

Sony is reportedly cooking up a refreshed PlayStation Portal gaming handheld for 2026. It is rumored to debut with an improved OLED panel, replacing the LCD used in the current handheld.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In some new posts on the NeoGAF forums, leaker "KeplerL2" explained that Sony is working on an updated PlayStation Portal that would be released this year. He explained: "unfortunately, the recent AMD leaks confirm that AMD intends to keep RDNA 3.5 until 2029 and even then in when they release the RDNA 5 APUs they are going to exclusively reserve them towards their "Premium APUs" so those chips are going to go towards Handheld PCs that will cost $1200+ on release".

Kepler added: "this is probably why Sony came up with their own Dynamic Technology because that PlayStation Handheld that's coming out in 2027 is still going to be RDNA 3.5".

Kepler also gave us a small update on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 Portable gaming handheld, where he said that it should indeed sport fewer than 40 CUs, pointing to previous claims of just 16 CUs for the PS6 handheld. Sony's next-gen PS6 handheld will be powered by AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 GPU architecture -- compared to RDNA 4 found in Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs and RDNA 3.5 inside of Strix Halo, Strix Point, and other APUs on the market now.

We have leaks from August 2025 from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who said that the "Canis" APU would sport Zen 6-based CPU cores and 16 CUs of RDNA 5 that would be clocked at around 1.2GHz in handheld mode, and around 1.65GHz in docked mode. PS6 handheld would be backward compatible with PS5 and PS4 games, include a microSD card slot, M.2 SSD slot, haptic vibration, dual mics, and a touch-capable display.