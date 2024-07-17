AMD's new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 880M integrated GPU in Strix Point APUs: 15% faster, says ASUS

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APUs have new Radeon 880M integrated GPUs, which ASUS says are 15% faster, gaming perf close to 40W RTX 3050.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs have an upgraded integrated RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 880M GPU, which is 15% faster than the RDNA 3-based GPU inside of the Radeon 780M, according to ASUS.

The new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APUs have new RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPUs. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU features 16 x RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units (CUs), while the Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 features 12 x CUs.

The new Radeon 880M integrated GPU inside of the new Strix Point APUs is up to 15% faster than the Radeon 780M in gaming performance according to ASUS. ASUS is currently promoting its new Vivobook laptop, which is powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs, giving us our first look at what to expect from the upgraded RDNA 3.5 GPU.

At its recent Zen 5 Tech Day, AMD revealed its new Radeon 890M is between 19% and 32% faster than the Radeon 780M, with claims that just at 15W, it'll deliver far more gaming performance without requiring more power. This is for the 16 CU part, not the 12 CU part, just to be clear.

AMD designed its new RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 880M integrated GPU to hit the performance levels of a 40W GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, promising huge performance gains over the Radeon 780M in MOBA and FPS titles, as well as higher-end AAA games. AMD showed off its new Strix Point APU powered with the Radeon 880M with 32% performance gains in 3DMark Time Spy over the Radeon 780M, which is very nice to see for a 15W chip.

The new RDNA 3.5 architecture was designed by AMD for low-power situations, with mainstream laptops powered by the new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs to have better integrated GPUs than ever before, while sipping power. We can expect the GPU boost clock of the new Radeon 800M series integrated GPUs to be 100MHz higher, hitting 2700MHz, too.

ASUS explained: "AMD's New Generation Radeon 880M Graphics Card: Graphics Performance Close to 40W RTX 3060. The new AMD RDNA 3.5 architecture upgrade, with 12 CU graphics cores, boost core graphics performance by approximately 15% compared to the previous generation, approaching the performance of the 40W RTX 3050. It can smoothly run mainstream MOBA and FPS games, and even many AAA titles".