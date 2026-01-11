Elon Musk will reveal what makes X, formerly Twitter, tick with public algorithm reveal

Elon Musk has announced that in a short amount of time X will be getting a new algorithm that will be open-sourced to the public for inspection.

Elon Musk has revealed during a recent X post that X, formerly Twitter, will be receiving a new algorithm, which the social media owner said would be made open source.

Musk took to his personal X account to announce that X is receiving a new algorithm and that within seven days it will be made open source, revealing all code that is used to determine which organic and advertising posts are recommended to users. Musk wrote that it will be made open source in just 7 days.

Additionally, the Tesla CEO also wrote that every four weeks the revealing of the code will take place, and will be accompanied by detailed developer's notes that are intended to inform the public on the changes.

It was only earlier in the week that the European Commission extended a retention order it sent to X earlier in the week that related to algorithms and the dissemination of content the regulator classifies as illegal. The extension was until the end of 2026, according to a spokesperson for the EU regulator.