Meta yet to respond to data from 17.5 million Instagram users being found on the dark web

Instagram parent company Meta has been linked to a potential Instagram data breach that resulted in sensitive information on 17.5 million users leaking.

Malwarebytes, a very popular antivirus software company, has informed its users that it discovered a breach when it was performing a dark web check. Malwarebytes linked the breach to an Instagram API exposure that dates back to 2024.

According to reports, the discovery comes amid Instagram users reportedly receiving emails from Instagram requesting a password change. According to Malwarebytes, the leaked information, which includes email addresses, phone numbers, usernames, and more personal information, may result in more serious attacks taking place, such as phishing attempts, account takeovers, and other various scams.

Meta has yet to comment on the recent discovery, which has connected at least 17.5 million Instagram users with leaked information discovered on the dark web. It's currently unclear if the information has been sold to bad actors. In order to be completely safe, it's recommended you change your Instagram password to an encrypted password, and also turn on two-factor authentication if you haven't already.

By having a fresh password and two-factor authentication on, you are giving yourself the best protection against bad actors online attempting to access your account.