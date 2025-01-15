Here's the world's first 5K2K monitor that bends from flat to curved in seconds

LG has unveiled the world's first 5K2K bendable gaming monitor, which can go from completely flat to 900R curvature in just seconds.

LG unveiled at CES 2025 what it has been working on behind closed doors when it comes to OLED pixel technology, and the new products reinforce the company as one of the world's leading brands in display technology.

LG has added three new gaming monitors to its UltraGear line-up of gaming monitors, with one in particular catching the attention of not only myself but almost anyone who walked past it at the LG booth. The new UltraGear GX9 series adds three new curved gaming monitors, which all feature LG's WOLED technology and two of the three are the world's first displays in their own categories.

While I have covered the other here, LG let me go hands-on with the world's first bendable 5K2K gaming monitor, which features the company's second-generation Dual-Mode, meaning gamers are able to quickly switch resolution and refresh rate to suit the game they are playing. The new display, 45GX990A, is a 45-inch gaming monitor that sports a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160, which is paired with a 165Hz refresh rate when at its maximum resolution and up to 330Hz when the monitor is placed in Wide Full High Definition (WFHD) mode.

Additionally, the OLED panel enables extremely quick response times, with LG informing me the 45GX990A has a 0.03ms response time. More specifications include extensive connectivity, with LG equipping the 45GX990A with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, and 1x USB-C with PD charging.

The 45GX990A earned its world's first title from not only its resolution and size, but its ability to bend from completely flat to 900R within seconds. The idea behind this feature is to offer gamers more control over their gaming experience. Moreover, the Dual Mode enables gamers to easily switch between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, which can be combined with LG's preset resolutions and refresh rates.

If none of those presets are to your liking, gamers are able to customize them to further personalize their gaming experience or quickly adapt to various gaming genres such as first-person shooter titles, role-playing games, massive online battle arenas, or even racing simulators.

LG was unable to tell me when the new gaming monitor was scheduled to release on the market, or how much it will be. However, since the product was unveiled at CES 2025, we can assume, and hope, it will hit shelves sometime this year.

For more information on the world's first 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor, check out this link here.