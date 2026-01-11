GameStop stores are closing across the US, hopefully not the one near you

GameStop is officially closing as many as 400 retail locations across the United States, as part of the company's stringent cost-saving method.
A GameStop may be closing around you, with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealing the company is anticipating the closure of a significant number of stores in fiscal 2025. The same filing revealed that GameStop would pay out GameStop's CEO, Ryan Cohen, up to $35 billion in stock options if he is able to increase the company's market cap to $100 billion.
The US isn't the only place GameStop intends to make physical store closures, with plans also in place to reduce physical stores in both Canada and European countries. Since the stock spike in 2021, GameStop has really struggled to adapt to the exponentially growing digital landscape for video game purchasing, with many gamers now turning to services such as Steam, Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store over making a trip to a local GameStop.
Unfortunately, the convenience of online stores and marketplaces has somewhat made the physical GameStop stores obsolete. GameStop did attempt to pivot in new directions during the last cryptocurrency boom that saw the company make a plunge into NFTs and a crypto locker. Both of these attempts failed.
