Patriot unleashes Viper Extreme 5 CKD Non-RGB RAM at CES 2025: up to 9600 MT/s, big 48GB kits

Patiotr unleashed its flagship Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory at CES 2025, with 48GB kits (2 x 24GB sticks) running DDR5-9600 speeds at 46-58-58-154 latencies using the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K in Gear 4 mode. Check it out:
The company is celebrating its massive 40th birthday, with the new Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory featuring extreme DDR5 performance and overclocking capabilities, speeds of up to 9600 MT/s, and capacities of up to 48GB. The company will provide a special silver edition heatshield, uses high-quality CKD, and an exclusive thermal pad for cooling the PMIC.
Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation. The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide".
Patriot's big announcements at CES 2025 include:
- Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB DRAM: A stunning tribute to 40 years of excellence, this DRAM module combines striking RGB lighting effects with best-in-class performance. Featuring speeds of up to 8,000MT/s and a specially designed 40 Years Edition heatshield, the Viper Xtreme 5 delivers unparalleled speed, exceptional system stability, and a visually dynamic presence, making it the perfect choice for next-level computing for enthusiasts and professionals alike.
- Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM: Designed for gamers and performance users seeking pure, uncompromising power, the Xtreme 5 CKD DRAM offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600MT/s and CKD-equipped stability to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. This non-RGB solution focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering.
- iLuxe Stick C for Apple Devices: Building on the success of the iLuxe series, designed exclusively for Apple devices, Patriot proudly unveils the ultra-portable iLuxe Stick C. With the iLuxe App, users can record videos that are instantly stored on the iLuxe Stick, preserving valuable device storage space. This seamless integration offers consumers an effortless and secure solution for managing their photos and videos. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Patriot remains at the forefront of the highly competitive global memory market.