All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
RAM

Patriot unleashes Viper Extreme 5 CKD Non-RGB RAM at CES 2025: up to 9600 MT/s, big 48GB kits

Patriot has unleashed its new Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM: designed for gamers and performance users, with speeds of up to 9600 MT/s.

Patriot unleashes Viper Extreme 5 CKD Non-RGB RAM at CES 2025: up to 9600 MT/s, big 48GB kits
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Patriot unveiled its Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB memory at CES 2025, celebrating its 40th anniversary. The memory offers DDR5-9600 speeds, 48GB capacity, and advanced cooling. Designed for gamers and performance users, it emphasizes raw power without RGB.

Patiotr unleashed its flagship Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory at CES 2025, with 48GB kits (2 x 24GB sticks) running DDR5-9600 speeds at 46-58-58-154 latencies using the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K in Gear 4 mode. Check it out:

Patriot unleashes Viper Extreme 5 CKD Non-RGB RAM at CES 2025: up to 9600 MT/s, big 48GB kits 06
2

The company is celebrating its massive 40th birthday, with the new Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory featuring extreme DDR5 performance and overclocking capabilities, speeds of up to 9600 MT/s, and capacities of up to 48GB. The company will provide a special silver edition heatshield, uses high-quality CKD, and an exclusive thermal pad for cooling the PMIC.

Patriot designed its new Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory for gamers and performance users who are after pure, uncompromising power. The ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600 MT/s mixed with CKD-equipped stability, meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. Patriot adds that this non-RGB solution "focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering".

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation. The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide".

Patriot's big announcements at CES 2025 include:

  • Viper Xtreme 5 40th Anniversary RGB DRAM: A stunning tribute to 40 years of excellence, this DRAM module combines striking RGB lighting effects with best-in-class performance. Featuring speeds of up to 8,000MT/s and a specially designed 40 Years Edition heatshield, the Viper Xtreme 5 delivers unparalleled speed, exceptional system stability, and a visually dynamic presence, making it the perfect choice for next-level computing for enthusiasts and professionals alike.
  • Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM: Designed for gamers and performance users seeking pure, uncompromising power, the Xtreme 5 CKD DRAM offers ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600MT/s and CKD-equipped stability to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. This non-RGB solution focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering.
  • iLuxe Stick C for Apple Devices: Building on the success of the iLuxe series, designed exclusively for Apple devices, Patriot proudly unveils the ultra-portable iLuxe Stick C. With the iLuxe App, users can record videos that are instantly stored on the iLuxe Stick, preserving valuable device storage space. This seamless integration offers consumers an effortless and secure solution for managing their photos and videos. Driven by cutting-edge technology and a commitment to innovation, Patriot remains at the forefront of the highly competitive global memory market.
Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 32GB RAM
Best Deals: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RGB DDR5 32GB RAM
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$117.99 USD
$117.99 USD $200.46 USD
Buy
$134.99 USD
$153.99 USD $OOS USD
Buy
$164.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$230.98 CAD
$230.98 CAD -
Buy
£102.99
- £97.99
Buy
$117.99 USD
$117.99 USD $200.46 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2025 at 8:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles