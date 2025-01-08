Patriot unleashes Viper Extreme 5 CKD Non-RGB RAM at CES 2025: up to 9600 MT/s, big 48GB kits

Patriot has unleashed its new Viper Xtreme 5 CKD Non-RGB DRAM: designed for gamers and performance users, with speeds of up to 9600 MT/s.

Patiotr unleashed its flagship Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory at CES 2025, with 48GB kits (2 x 24GB sticks) running DDR5-9600 speeds at 46-58-58-154 latencies using the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K in Gear 4 mode. Check it out:

2

The company is celebrating its massive 40th birthday, with the new Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory featuring extreme DDR5 performance and overclocking capabilities, speeds of up to 9600 MT/s, and capacities of up to 48GB. The company will provide a special silver edition heatshield, uses high-quality CKD, and an exclusive thermal pad for cooling the PMIC.

Patriot designed its new Viper Xtreme 5 CKD memory for gamers and performance users who are after pure, uncompromising power. The ultra-fast speeds of up to 9600 MT/s mixed with CKD-equipped stability, meet the rigorous demands of high-performance systems. Patriot adds that this non-RGB solution "focuses on delivering raw computational power with precision engineering".

Les Henry, VP of Sales at Patriot Memory said: "Reaching 40 years as a technology leader is a monumental achievement, and CES 2025 is the perfect stage to celebrate our journey of relentless innovation. The new Viper Xtreme 5 series and iLuxe Stick C showcase our continued commitment to empowering users with cutting-edge performance, convenience, and reliability. These products reflect not only our technological expertise but also our dedication to exceeding the needs of gamers, creators, and mobile users worldwide".

Patriot's big announcements at CES 2025 include: